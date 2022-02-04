William McIntyre, a veteran, photographer and historian passed away Wednesday. He was 90 years old.
In 2020, the decorated Korean War veteran was honored with the naming of McIntyre Lane, which connects Payne Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
McIntyre has photographed many major events including Presidents, said Tony McIntyre, even marching with Dr. King Jr.
“McIntyre, described by historian, author and Georgetown College professor emeritus Lindsey Apple as a storehouse of Scott County history, recounted portions of his life and civil rights struggles” when he spoke at Georgetown College on occasion, reported the News-Graphic in 2014.
Coming back from Korea while serving as a Marine, McIntyre wasn’t treated as a hero, but rather an enemy, being turned away from local restaurants.
McIntyre was later honored with a Quilt of Valor for his service.
Recalling his time at Ed Davis High School, McIntyre looked back fondly.
“We had darn good teachers, yes indeed,” William said.
Ed Davis High School was torn down eight years after McIntyre graduated.
“We always had a lot of fun, and we had good football,” said McIntyre at an Ed Davis Ball.
Photography of McIntyre’s has been featured in exhibits at the Georgetown Scott/County Museum as recent as 2021.
Sept. 18, 2021, McIntyre was honored with William McIntyre Day.
