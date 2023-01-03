Scott County Humane Society is in need of fosters.
Currently, the Humane Society is looking for 40 dog foster families, said Suzanne Bridwell, a volunteer with the Humane Society over the dog foster program.
“We work very closely—Animal Control in Scott County does an amazing job,” Bridwell said. “I mean, their adoption numbers are just phenomenal. But, still, even with the Scott County Humane Society, and Animal Control doing such a great job on their end, getting these dogs adopted, we are still desperate for help.”
The Humane Society, located at 751 Stone Drive, Suite 13, does not have space to house dogs, she said. All dogs from the Humane Society are in foster homes.
“My job is to try and recruit some more fosters,” Bridwell said. “I have set a goal to save 300 dogs in 2023.”
Bridwell has only 10 of the 40 needed foster homes, she said.
Crates, food, bedding, and vet bills are covered by the Humane Society, she said.
“All (fosters) have to do is keep (dogs) safe and give them love,” Bridwell said.
Anyone interested in fostering dogs may reach out to Bridwell by calling 502-264-1477. She will provide orientation and an application for those interested.
“Right now, with the way they economy is, we are getting some amazing dogs that are surrendered by their owners, sadly, because they can’t afford to care for them,” she said.
Bridwell believes the reason for the uptick in need of dog fosters is because of the economy after the pandemic, she said.
“The economy has really hit people hard this last year, and (owners) have to make choices—feed their kids or feed the pets,” Bridwell said. “And, they’ve had to surrender their dogs because they haven’t been able to care for them.
“Also, I think a lot of people were working from home during COVID, and they found—because they have to go back to work—they have a lot less time.”
Bridwell said the highest adoption numbers for the Humane Society were during 2020.
There is also a number of homeless dogs because of spay and neuter, she said.
“We want to be sure that people realize, until we make spay and neuter more important, we’re always going to have over-populated (dogs) in Scott County,” Bridwell said.
Bridwell has worked in rescue for over 15 years and is proud of the work both the Scott County Humane Society and Animal Control do.
“You have two great organizations, but you still need help,” she said. “Even with two organizations, it is still not enough.”
Anyone willing to help that may or may not be able to foster can donate in other ways, as well. Monetary donations, blankets, towels, food, puppy pads and crates are all donations that would help, Bridwell said. Those may be dropped off either at the county shelter or Humane Society.
“Foster homes are needed for both short term (2 to 4 weeks) and long term placements (1-2 months or longer), while cats, kittens, dogs and puppies wait to be adopted to their permanent home,” reads the Scott County Humane Society website. “Foster homes must be able to commit to having their animal available to be brought to the SCHS adoption center for adoption events.”