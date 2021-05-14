Scott County Public Library will be undergoing construction to expand its meeting spaces and offices beginning Monday, May 17.
The construction will add five new meeting rooms to the library’s five existing ones, doubling number of meeting spaces provided to the public. Additionally, it will add office spaces for Outreach and Youth Services staff, including work areas.
Because of the construction, hours of operation will change beginning Sunday, May 16. The library will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Despite the change in hours, Patti Burnside, executive director of the library, said very little else will change in regards to daily operations.
“The library will continue to be open for regular library services during the construction process,” she said. “We do understand there will be noise during the construction project. We sent a postcard to Scott County to alert people of this and to enter through a different entrance. But we don’t expect, in any way, that it will affect their ability to use the library. We’re very pleased about that because typically you have to close and that sort of thing.”
During construction, visitors will need to enter through the gallery entrance adjacent to the front parking lot or the back entrance from the parking lot that is accessed from Marshall Park Drive. The front entrance, as well as parking spaces near that entrance, will not be available.
The doubling of meeting spaces is something that Burnside said the community has been asking about for some time.
“Having more free meeting spaces is something that our community has let us know that we need,” she said. “Prior to the pandemic, all of our meeting rooms were fully booked almost every day that the library was open. We had many people who, when they would try to book a meeting room, there was no space for them. Groups from Girl Scouts to hospice, you think of the different homeowner’s associations, all kinds of groups need a place to meet. We’re very excited that this will help our community host and hold their meetings when they can get back to it.”
Dan Miller, president of the library’s Board of Trustees, said the meeting spaces are one of the highest demand items for the library overall.
“Occupancy in those rooms is frequently beyond capacity,” he said. “People want to use them more than we have available space. The library’s evolved over time to be more of a place where people go and utilize our services than it ever was before. Those study rooms are an invaluable tool. We’re reacting to public need, and the public asked for more meeting space and more availability of meeting space.”
While Burnside said this hasn’t been a problem during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she feels like by the time construction is complete, people will be back to some form of normalcy.
“By the time this area is ready, I feel like it will be perfect timing because I do feel like people will be ready to start meeting in person again,” she said.
Miller reiterated this point and added that the queue is already full of groups hoping to meet once social distancing mandates are lifted.
“Obviously we haven’t had meetings because of the COVID restrictions, but once that starts back up…that queue is full of people wanting to schedule meetings as soon as we’re able to,” he said. “We’ll go right back to being over-requested. We’re hoping that getting this construction started now means that by less than a year from now we’ll be able to increase the need for meeting spaces.”
The Board of Trustees approved the expansion and allocated approximately $1.5 million for construction and all the furnishings, including furniture, projectors, laptops and screens for the rooms, Miller said.
“It’s because of good fiscal management that we saved the money to do this, and the planning and foresight that our library Board of Trustees puts into making a decision to expand the library” she said. “That’s important to give them credit. We’re very careful with the expenditure of library funds because it’s taxpayer dollars, but we’ve been able to save for this.”
The construction project is expected to complete by the end of 2021, Burnside said.
For more information, visit www.scottpublib.org or call 502-863-3566.
