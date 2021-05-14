The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Scott County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Daniel B. Baskin, 36, was arrested by Georgetown Police Department on Wednesday following a search warrant of his residence. He is charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony, and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to a KSP press release, Baskin was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ISAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant of Baskin’s Georgetown residence on Wednesday, where officials seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. It was then taking to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. KSP stated in a press release that the investigation still remains ongoing.
Baskin is currently be lodged at the Scott County Detention Center with a preliminary hearing having took place at 1 p.m. yesterday (Thursday, May 13).
The Kentucky ICAC Task Force is made up of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. It was developed by the U.S. Department of Justice in 1998 and is administrated by KSP to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.