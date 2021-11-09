Georgetown/Scott County Museum will host Dr. Mel Hankla and Dr. Jim Birchfield Nov. 13 as a part of “Scott County Contributions to the War of 1812.”
“This special event highlights the history of Georgetown and Scott County by bringing two knowledgable presenters back to the museum to discuss items of local interest,” said museum board member Gus Bynum. “In keeping with our mission of showcasing our local history, it focuses on Scott Countians role in the War of 1812 and the Battle of the Thames, a pivotal event in that conflict, sometimes called the Second War of Independence.”
At the event Dr. Hankla will also be a part of a book signing for “Into the Bluegrass.”
The signing begins at 10 a.m. with presentations at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Masks are required at the event, according to the press release.
The Georgetown/Scott County Museum is located at 229 East Main Street and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.