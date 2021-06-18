Scott Countians are preparing to celebrate Juneteenth over the weekend with community events and recognition by local and national leaders.
Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It’s also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day.
Because of how slow information used to travel back then, news on the abolishment of slavery did not reach slaves in Texas until two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln was assassinated two months before news of the proclamation made it to Texas.
“It marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Tex. in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed,” according to History.com. “It honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.”
The 13th Amendment was a then added to the Constitution at the end of 1865 stating, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Now, more than 150 years later, Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal public holiday in the U.S. and the first one since 1983 when then-President Ronald Regan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved the bill Tuesday night, while the U.S. House of Representatives passed it in a 415-14 vote, with only Republican votes against the bill. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Thursday afternoon, just two days before the holiday itself.
George Nichols, president of Scott County’s Boston Unification Council (BUC), said this act is a step in the right direction.
“It’s absolutely a positive,” Nichols said. “I’m sure there’s people that don’t agree with that, but it’s absolutely a positive. America as a whole is a melting pot.”
Earlier this week, a Gallup poll said 35 percent of Americans believe Juneteenth should be a legal public holiday, with 25 percent against it and 45 percent undecided. The poll also showed more than 60 percent of Americans know “nothing at all” or very little about Juneteenth, while 37 percent report having a lot or some knowledge of the day. Meanwhile nearly half of respondents supported teaching the history of Juneteenth in public schools. This was the first poll Gallup has conducted about the holiday.
Camille Overstreet, secretary of BUC, said the importance of the holiday is in education and acknowledgement.
“I think it just goes back to the way that we are given our history in America because all of the slaves were not actually freed on the date that is historically put in textbooks,” she said. “There are very little people that know the details about it. I had heard about it just from my parents and got deeper into it in college, but as far as my public education, that was never a focus and never a topic for discussion. I think it’s important that we’re not rewriting history, but bringing history to life that people may not have known or recognized.”
Organizations like Black Lives Matter and national protests over police brutality against unarmed Black people in the last year played a part in getting Juneteenth recognized, Overstreet said.
“I don’t think any of that would have happened if it had not been for 2020,” she said. “2020 did indeed give the world a lot of vision, and this may be a result from that. I fully agree that maybe some people get thrown off by the organization or different organizations that represent themselves as Black Lives Matter, but I do think it’s had an impact. A lot of times, people have to get mad in order for change to happen.”
This recognition has made its way to the Scott County community, with Georgetown College adopting Juneteenth as an official holiday back in March. According to the college’s website, the decision stemmed from its first inclusion and kindness report completed by the Task Force for Increasing Inclusion and Kindness last year. Georgetown College will observe the holiday on Friday, June 18, as the day itself falls on a Saturday this year.
Scott County Public Library will be hosting a Juneteenth virtual craft on its Facebook page and YouTube channel Saturday. The video will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Director Patti Burnside said Yolanda Poston will host the craft and share information to educate the public on the importance of the holiday.
“We try to recognize things that give an appreciate for diversity in the nation,” Burnside said. “I think any time you can educate the public on a historical event or the significance of history, it helps us reflect on the past, but look to the future in a positive way. That certainly is something Juneteenth has done and gives us new opportunities for discussion and to learn more.”
This is not the first time the library has done Juneteenth activities, Burnside said. Typically the craft would be held in person, but due to the pandemic, many activities are still being held virtually.
The library’s website also links to a reading list including books about Juneteenth available at the Scott County Public Library or digitally.
The Georgetown-Scott County Museum has also been hosting an African American history exhibit this month. The exhibit features information on the history of African Americans in Scott County. Part of the exhibit includes several poems written by African Americans, two of the most popular of which are “Mother and Son” by Langston Hughes and “Award” by Ray Durem.
Another display features a quilt made by Earlene Arnett, which is based on the story of the Underground Railroad. It tells how African Americans would communicate about the Underground Railroad without getting caught through symbols sewn together on the quilt signifying different phrases.
The museum also has displays dedicated to churches, schools, biographies, music and new articles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nichols said the BUC was unable to plan an official Juneteenth celebration this year, as the group was uncertain what the pandemic would look like. However, a casual unofficial gathering will be happening at Ed Davis Park on Saturday. But next year Nichols said the group hopes to plan a much larger event to celebrate.
“Next year we’re going to put on something huge,” he said.
The purpose of the Juneteenth holiday is not to exclude non-Black people or communities, but rather include all people, Overstreet said.
“I don’t want anybody to look at it like Black people need to know their history because it’s everybody’s history because that was happening in America and that’s how it unfolded,” she said. “Celebrating Black history and celebrating events that highlight our community and culture is not excluding anybody. I’d hope that in celebrating in Georgetown that it’s not something just for Black people. It’s for everybody.”
For more information on Juneteenth, visit www.history.com/what-is-juneteenth.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.