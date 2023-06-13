Scott County’s oldest living World War II veteran, Cecil Hill has founded a new project the he said he hopes will enrich the community.
In the northern acres of Georgetown, on land donated first to Bethel Fellowship Church by J.W. and Sarah Traylor, who were co-pastors at Bethel along with Cecil and his wife Opal, and later purchased by the Hills, a retreat called ‘Bethel at Glory Hill,’ is being planned.
Born in 1925 in Cynthiana, Hill served in the U.S. Army overseas in New Guinea, Guam and Japan. He returned home where he and his wife founded Bethel Fellowship Church.
“We used to meet up on Glory Hill, spend the night and have campfires,” he said. “One night there was a storm and the Lord protected us from the lightning.”
After that, a shelter was built and turned it into a church.
“We had all different denominations and met for worship Friday nights so everyone could go to their own church on Sundays.” Hill said.
Bethel Fellowship lasted until 2010 when he retired as a pastor.
Before retiring, Hill along with his wife and over 100 other missionaries traveled throughout Europe. His wife, Opal led the worship music.
“She was the praise and worship leader playing the autoharp,” he said with a smile. “We used to go to a spot on the hill and watch the sunset.”
Now there is an observatory and greenhouse on that spot there called ‘Sunset Cabin’.
Hill said he and his wife had a dream to help people who need emotional or physical healing to have a place to come and have quiet time. Their granddaughter, Jenny has a similar vision.
Jennifer Fields and her husband Juney are leading the way for this new retreat, clearing land, putting in cabins and planning for the future.
“We have a ladies group cleaning and other great volunteers,” she said.
They have been working steadily.
“We have a prayer group going and hope to have everything ready in about a year,” she said “It’s being developed for people who need to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. We will eventually have facilities where people can spend the night or the weekend or as long as they need.”
“We will have beautiful walking trails and meditation areas.”
There is a Facebook page called “Bethel at Glory Hill” where people can get updates and find out more about this 38-acre retreat in northern Georgetown.
Hill was recently honored by Kentucky as an honorary “Kentucky Colonel” earlier this year.
At 98, he still drives, walks a mile most every day, does exercises using weights and continues to build his dream for everyone at Glory Hill.