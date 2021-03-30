The Scott County Board of Education announced graduation dates for the Class of 2021 at its meeting Thursday night.
The dates are as follows:
— Phoenix Horizon Community graduation at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Scott County High School gym.
— Scott County High School graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Birds Nest Stadium (weather permitting).
— Great Crossing High School graduation at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Birds Nest Stadium (weather permitting).
A graduation parade is also set to be on Wednesday, May 19, similar to last year. However, the time has yet to be determined.
This announcement comes a little more than a year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent schools into virtual learning for the majority of 2020.
Last year, the Class of 2020 celebrated graduation with a graduation parade and a socially distant in-person graduation ceremony. Graduating seniors were able to cross the graduation stage in front of their families while getting a socially distant photo-op with Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.
It is unknown how this year’s ceremony will compare to last year with widened availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the majority of Scott County Schools teachers, administrators and staff having already received the vaccine.
More information on the parade and graduation ceremonies is expected to follow in coming weeks.
Other actions taken by the school board include:
— Approved seven request for high school teachers.
— Approved creation/ratification of six special education teachers.
— Approved MOU between JAGKY and Scott County for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Approved BG-4 for Georgetown Middle School.
— Approved BG-4 for Northern Elementary School.
— Approved credit change order for Northern Elementary School.
— Approved surplus technology equipment.
— Approved animal certificated evaluation plan (CEP).
— Approved MOU with Georgetown-Scott County 911 Center.
— Awarded bids for general maintenance 2022.
— Awarded mowing bid for Northern Elementary School and Scott County Preschool.
— Awarded diesel and gasoline bid for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
— Renewed bid for pest control service for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
— Renewed bid for trash/garbage pick-up and disposal for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
— Awarded depository and investment banking bid for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
— Renewed awarded bid for financial audit 2021 fiscal year.
— Approved changes to authorized signors on school activities accounts.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.