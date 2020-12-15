Scott County Schools will continue virtual instruction for all students through Jan. 22, 2021 with classes to resume following Christmas break on Jan 4, 2021.
"We hope that making this announcement well in advance will allow extra time for families and school staff to plan for continued virtual learning January, 4-22,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the school system.
Schools will continue to offer small group targeted assistance programs starting back up the week of Jan. 11, according to the school system.
“After winter break, we will have additional information regarding our plans to return to in-person instruction in Scott County,” the statement said. Schools will be closed jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During virtual learning, schools will continue meal distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. beginning jan. 5. Pickup will be available from all school locations except Elkhorn Crossing , Garth Elementary, Royal Spring Middle, Scott County Middle or Scott County Preschool. Limited bus routes are available for meal distribution. For more information go to: www.scott.kyschools.us
