Scott County Senior Citizens Center will reopen its doors after being closed for more than one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center will reopen on Tuesday, July 6. It will be open to seniors on Tuesdays through Thursdays. There is a limit of 16 seniors per day that may attend.
The announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear lifted the majority of social distancing and capacity restrictions last month. While the center is following the governor’s mandates and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it will still keep some measures in place for safety.
The center will be operating with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will still have to sign a waiver indicating their understanding that participating in in-house activities may increase their exposure to COVID-19 and absolve the center of any liability. Signage will also be hung at each public entrance to inform employees, visitors and seniors to avoid entering the center if they have a cough or fever. Safety protocols are in place for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
According to the center’s June 2021 newsletter, transportation to and from the center in July will not be provided. Seniors must drive in or be dropped off. Masks will be required at all times for those not fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations and social distancing are still being encouraged by the center. This information is all part of phase 1 of the senior center’s reopening strategy. Phase 2 is expected to start Aug. 2, where all pre-COVID-19 activities are expected to resume fully. All restrictions and regulations may change based on CDC guidance and state recommendations.
Several events are scheduled for the month of July to welcome visitors back to the senior center, in addition to 11 a.m. daily lunches.
Dance aerobics will be offered every Tuesday at 10 a.m. through the month. Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) exercise classes are scheduled for every Thursday at 10 a.m.
A movie and cookout fundraiser will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Entry is $3. Burgers, hotdogs, chips and soda will be available. A movie outing will also take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Bingo will be every Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 10 a.m., except for July 14 due to the movie and cookout fundraiser and July 27 due to the movie outing. Bingocise will be offered every Thursday at noon.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/scottcountyseniorcenter.
