Officer-involved shootings have received an increase in national attention over the last few years. In an effort to keep deputies well-trained for these scenarios, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been training with simulated technology.
According to the Washington Post, Kentucky has had more than 115 officer-involved shootings in the past year. Georgetown had its own experience with one back in April when a Georgetown Police officer shot and killed 31-year-old carjacking suspect DeShund Tanner. Officials said Tanner was armed at the time of the incident.
Because of these incidents, Sgt. Eddie Hart said this training is incredibly important for both officers and the public to understand.
“We want the public to understand the split-second decision making that we are constantly being faced with,” he said. “We think it’s important to communicate to others and by you seeing it and you personally going through it and realizing you only have minute seconds to put your gun on target and make a shot on very limited information. A lot of times you’re by yourself. We think it’s important for the public to know that when there is an officer-involved shooting or an officer-involved use of force that it probably went so quick to get to that, all of this kind of Monday morning quarterbacking of what took place. We think it’s good to be transparent in that.”
Transparency has been something at the forefront of the sheriff’s office this year. Back in April, the Scott County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of 50 body cameras for an initial cost of $200,000 through Axon with a five-year contract for the sheriff’s office. This was approved as both a way to hold the sheriff’s office accountable but also protect them in the event of a lawsuit.
The firearm simulator is conducted by a trained member of the sheriff’s office, with both the training and simulator technology being provided by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). The sheriff’s office uses the MILO Firearms Simulation system.
“We try to do it yearly,” Hart said. “They (KLC and KACo) have several of these that’ll go around the state. We go to the range typically four-to-six times a year to do firearms training. But this right here is not only the firearms aspect, it’s also de-escalation. It’s talking to the deputies about what to do, calling EMS, de-escalating the situation and what you do after the fact. That’s why our trainers will talk them through the scenarios. We aren’t just having them run through it and leave. We talk to you about what you did right, what you did wrong, what you could do better, and it’s all to basically save lives.”
Each participate must go through seven scenarios and complete a written test over the same scenarios and reactions to them. They have the option to use a taser, pepper spray or a firearm, depending on the level of threat. But there are hundreds of scenarios the instructor can choose from, ranging from the most common like a traffic stop or a domestic disturbance to a simulated active school shooting. In fact, even the same scenario can have a different outcome.
“How the officer or deputy is responding, he (the instructor) can actually change the scenario midway,” Hart said.
Deputy Joseph Thomas completed the training on Tuesday afternoon.
“The heart rate increased a lot in those scenarios,” Thomas said. “One of them I did was a domestic and the guy had his hand back here (behind his back), unknown what he had in his hand. Stuff like that, every officer and deputy feels that anxiety, the heart rate increases, the tunnel vision and it felt real.”
In one simulation involving a woman at a traffic stop, Thomas acted too late and it could have cost him his life.
“Sometimes we have pre-conceived the shooter wouldn’t be a female, but that’s not true,” he said. “The shooter could be female, it could be a kid. I walked up on the car’s passenger side and she was being really nice and sweet, and you could see the distraction. I was focused on one thing. She was following instructions, so that put me at ease, but I forgot to stay alert. That’s what we have to keep telling ourselves.”
In order to give media the full experience, the News-Graphic was allowed to complete a few scenarios to experience it firsthand.
“I think you saw through your own experience that when people do start to reach and not comply with commands of law enforcement, it made you evaluate your threat assessment of what’s going on,” Hart said. “One of the things we’re trying to get out there nationally in law enforcement is you have to comply. On the side of the road or in a house is not the time to argue and try to have a jury trial.”
Lt. Jeremy Johnson reiterated this point and said the level of stress mixed with non-compliance can cause mistakes to be made.
“This is what kills us,” Johnson said. “The issue we’re having in this world is compliance. Let’s say it’s a bad arrest. Argue that another day in court. Win that. But it’s not the time to sit there and argue. It’s going for a wallet in a high-stress situation and we could perceive that as being a gun.”
Hart added that the training scenarios are altered based on recommendations from KACo and KLC in order to provide deputies with the most relevant training.
“They told us 85 percent of shootings, I believe, in the state of Kentucky is typically around a vehicle, so they wanted us to do several scenarios involving a car,” he said.
The technology also continues to improve, with some newer systems providing even more realistic scenarios.
“There’s actually systems out there that are hooked to CO2 canisters so that when you’re firing the weapon, it’s kicking,” Hart said. “You have jams of the weapon, and you have to clear it.”
But the sheriff’s office training doesn’t stop here.
“The next step from this level of training is we’ll give the guys simunition and we go into schools or other places, and we let them fire simulated rounds, basically like a paintball, and they get fired back on,” Hart said. “That’s the next step up from this, and we try to do that yearly too.”
The sheriff’s office completes this training every year and it is completed by the majority of recruits who come out of the Department of Criminal Justice, Hart said.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office began the training on Monday, June 21 and will continue training through the end of next week.
