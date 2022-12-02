On Monday evening, the Scott County Teen Court welcomed new participants in a swearing-in ceremony at Elkhorn Crossing School.
During the ceremony, Chief District Judge Mary Jane Phelps, Judge-Elect Joe Fooks, and Hon. Michael Tackett made remarks on the program’s benefit to students and the community.
Started 22 years ago by Phelps, the Teen Court has students act as defense attorneys, court clerks, bailiffs, and Commonwealth prosecutors in cases to determine the most suitable sentence for low-level crimes committed by their peers.
To be in the program, students must complete training and take a confidentiality oath affirming they will not disclose details of their cases.
When asked about her favorite part of the program, Judge Phelps described her joy from seeing students find fulfilling career paths and be accepted into competitive college programs.
Senior Emily Kessler, who has participated in Teen Court for three years, said the program has helped her make connections in the community and provided her with real-world experience. Sophomore Lucas Ratliff aspires to be a lawyer in New York and said Teen Court has helped him learn the technicalities of court proceedings.
The program also benefits the defendants, who after completing the sentencing given by the Teen Court, can have their records expunged. All defendants have pled guilty to low-level misdemeanors and as judge-elect Fooks noted, Teen Court allows for creative decision-making regarding sentencing. This keeps defendants out of the juvenile justice system and allows them to reconnect to their community.
Phelps mentioned how several defendants completed the program and then came back the following year and volunteered as participants in Teen Court. Common sentences include community service, payment for damages, letters of apology, and counseling. All sentences are carefully reviewed by Tackett and court proceedings will be presided over by Fooks.