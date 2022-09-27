Since July, Scott and Grant counties have been discussing the possibility of creating a partnership in forming a Regional Detention Center at the current Grant County Detention in Williamstown, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Sources have indicated the Scott County Attorney’s Office is already drafting a partnership agreement, and this past week, Covington sent a letter Wednesday to the Scott County Detention staff detailing some plans. A Grant County source has indicated talks between the counties has been underway for “six months,” and was kept under wraps for fear the Scott County Detention employees would leave if word leaked out.
Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles said he became aware of the talks about mid-August.
“I’m just trying to do my job by looking at all the options,” Covington said. “We’re trying to look at this from every angle. I’ve looked at the numbers and it looks like it would be something of benefit to Scott County taxpayers.”
Broyles strongly disagrees.
“The reason Judge Covington is proposing this is because he sees it as a cost saving proposal,” said Broyles. “He sees this as the option, instead of the county building a new jail. I don’t. A county our size, that is growing as fast as we are growing, that sits next to the second largest city in the state, needs to continue to operate it’s own county jail.
“This is part of the cost of a growing county. Under Judge Covington’s line of thinking, why not just use other counties for everything and never have to bear the costs of any new facilities in Scott County?”
The Grant County Detention Center has 354 beds, of which 185 are currently occupied, said Covington. Many of the Grant County beds are occupied by state prisoners, which would potentially open up more beds, if necessary, for Scott County prisoners, he added.
The Scott County Detention Center has an 86-bed capacity, although daily attendance year-to-date is about 109, according to Covington’s letter. However, daily attendance at the jail rose to 126 in August, and last week the jail population swelled to 180, states Covington in his letter to jail staff. Early in the year, the jail’s capacity was less due to pandemic restrictions, he said.
“With the continued growth in population of Scott County, we must look at all options to address the needs of the justice system,” Covington said in his letter. “If the Scott County Fiscal Court elected to construct a new Scott County Detention Center, the cost to build that facility would most likely be in excess of $30 million. The recurring expense to pay the bond service annually would be approximately $2.1 million.
“The net operating cost of the Scott County Detention Center for fiscal year 2023 is budgeted at $4.06 million and if you add the annual bond service for a new jail, the total expense to Scott County Fiscal Court would be approximately $6.16 million annually.”
Grant County’s proposal would require Scott County to pay $60.60 daily per inmate at an average of 120 inmates for 365 days annually. This proposal would mean Scott County would pay about $2.65 million annually, Covington said. Under the proposal, Broyles would supervise the transport of prisoners to the Regional Jail Center in Grant County — a distance of about 28 miles from Georgetown, according to Google Maps. Transporting inmates to the Grant County facility would cost an estimated $1 million annually, although more research would be needed to verify those figures, Covington said in his letter.
“The Regional Detention Center would be governed by an independent Detention Center Board, made up of six members, three from Grant County and three from Scott County, nominated by the judge-executives from each county,” Covington said. “The board would hire a Regional Detention Center Administrator and staff to run the facility.”
Grant County Judge-Executive Chuck Dills has indicated the pay rate would be $1.25 per hour higher than the pay for a county facility and would include hazardous duty retirement, Covington said.
“Our staff would not be left out in the cold, but our jail could not operate as it does today (if the Regional Detention Center proposal is approved),” Covington said. The Scott County Detention Center would serve as a holding facility until the inmate could be transported to Grant County, he said.
Another benefit to Scott County would be the ability for inmates to participate in a substance abuse program, Covington said. There are Regional Detention centers in Bourbon County (Paris) and the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.
A former Kentucky State Trooper, Broyles has advocated for the construction of a new jail facility in Scott County since he was first elected in 2014, and disagreed with the proposal and noted the Grant County facility’s troubles in the past.
“I currently house some of our inmates at other jails to try to reduce the overcrowding at our facility,” Broyles said. “I am very selective with where I send our inmates because I know that jails in this state operate at different levels. For the safety of the inmates and liability for the county, I always try to send them to facilities that I know are being operated well.
“I do not sent our inmates to the Grant County jail because of their checkered history. We have not had any inmate deaths or lawsuits at our jail since I have been jailer. In the last 15 or 20 years, the Grant County jail has had inmate deaths, lawsuits and it is still under federal oversight by the United States Department of Justice. Therefore, I have never been comfortable sending our Scott County inmates there.”
In 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing assessment of the Grant County Detention Center, concluding inmates remain at “risk of serious harm due to the county’s persistent failure to meet minimum constitutional standards” for medical and mental health care. That was the fourth negative assessment on the jail by the DOJ since 2009, and each found serious deficiencies, according to a report by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. At one point, Grant County had a total of jail-related debts totaling $5 million, including one for an inmate jailed for failing to pay a debt who died because he was not administered insulin as scheduled, the investigation reported.
The jail was originally built in 2000 and renovated in 2010, and has 348 beds, according to its website. The facility houses both male and female inmates. It includes a 100-bed substance abuse program, a six-month intensive treatment program recognized by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, states the website. Other programs such as GED, Moral Reconation (MRT), Life Skills, Soft Skills and Bootcamp are featured at the Grant County Detention Center, states its website.
Scott County should retain control of its inmates, Broyles said.
“I am first and foremost a citizen of Scott County,” he said. “I am currently the jailer, but I won’t always be in that role. So I look at this proposal like I do everything else and try to determine what is the greater good. The proposal by Judge Covington does not affect me being the Scott County Jailer. However, as a citizen and the jailer, I am opposed to it for several reasons.
“First, it impacts the input and control that Scott County residents have over how persons arrested in our county are supervised and ultimately impacted. No longer will the elected county jailer and Scott County fiscal court be making those decisions on operating this department charged with care and custody of inmates, but persons appointed to a board will be making them. They will have no accountability to Scott County or our citizens or our expectations, unlike the elected jailer and fiscal court members.
“Second, it affects the care and custody of those arrested in Scott County, but it has implications for other agencies, non-profit and private entities, private citizens, and inmate families as well. The additional costs and time will be a burden to these other groups. Law enforcement, probations and parole, public defender’s office, prosecutor’s office, and volunteers will all have to go to Grant County to charge inmates with additional crimes, investigate and interview inmates, or discuss cases. Volunteers from our community that are important in supporting inmates upon release will have a more difficult time reaching out to inmates or being immediately available to them upon release. Inmate families who want to do in-person visits, which is a more impactful visit, will have to drive to Grant County. When an inmate is released, their family will have to drive or get a ride to Grant County to pick their family member up or the family member will be forced to walk back to Scott County, on US 25 or I-75.
“Third, this proposal has some increased risk to jail deputies and inmates in that they will be transporting the inmates to Grant County for incarceration. The riskiest time for incarceration is usually the first 24 hours, due to emotional stress on the inmate, the possible increasing or decreasing effects of drugs and alcohol in their system which increases the risk of detoxing, overdosing, or a medical event taking place during the thirty-five minute drive to the regional jail location. There is greater risk of escape or just poor behavior during this time, while on the road also.
“We operate a good jail that strives to positively impact those incarcerated here every day. We have a staff that’s dedicated and loyal to Scott County and the principle of doing the right thing. They work hard every day (days, nights, weekends, holidays, bad weather, COVID) with very difficult people in an insufficient overcrowded facility, getting little recognition for the service they provide to our county and this is how they get thanked: an offer to work at a facility with a checkered past in another county with increased driving time, unknown pay, unknown benefits, and unknown retirement.”