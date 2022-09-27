Since July, Scott and Grant counties have been discussing the possibility of creating a partnership in forming a Regional Detention Center at the current Grant County Detention in Williamstown, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.

Sources have indicated the Scott County Attorney’s Office is already drafting a partnership agreement, and this past week, Covington sent a letter Wednesday to the Scott County Detention staff detailing some plans. A Grant County source has indicated talks between the counties has been underway for “six months,” and was kept under wraps for fear the Scott County Detention employees would leave if word leaked out.

Tags

Recommended for you