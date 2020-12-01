Lucas Gravitt loved to travel and he loved to teach, his friends said. Gravitt taught German within Scott County Schools for 12 years.
He passed away unexpectedly Nov. 22 of cardiac arrest.
When those close to him remember Gravitt, they remember how generous he was.
“He was the one who would do anything for anyone,” close friend and co-worker Stephanie Powers said. “You knew he was the one that would be in your life forever.”
Gravitt was known to be resilient.
“Despite all (of) the difficulty in high school, he did great,” said friend and former school guidance counselor Allyson Lusby. “He knew what he wanted to do.”
He was a fighter, Powers said. “He always chose to come out on top.”
Gravitt attended Woodford County High School and his love for travel came from the international club in high school and from former school librarian Deanna Dennis, Lusby said. Gravity later received a scholarship in Dennis’ name.
He graduated Georgetown College in 2007 with a Bachelor’s Degree in German, as well as teaching.
“(Gravitt) was a passionate language learner and educator and has received numerous awards and accolades during his tenure,” American Association of Teachers of German wrote in a social media post about Gravitt. “He received the German Embassy Teacher of Excellence award in 2009, the Kentucky World Language Association New Teacher of the Year award in 2010, the Kentucky German Teacher of the Year in 2017, a Goethe Institute Award from SCOLT for a four-week study course in Berlin in 2015, (and) a Fulbright Grant to study the diversity of the German education system in Germany in 2016.”
He was also featured in German World Magazine as a “Teacher Who Inspires” and a GLOW (German Language Opportunities Website) award winner in 2010, the post reads.
People gravitated toward Gravitt, Lusby said.
A memory that sticks out in Lusby’s mind is when he stopped by to give her a figure of a squirrel, she said. Lusby rehabs squirrels.
If he saw something that reminded him of you, he would get it, she said.
Gravitt loved his students, his friends said.
Powers and Lisa Thornton have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
“Lucas was dedicated to his friends, his colleagues, his students and his sweet dog, Max, often going beyond to help us all,” the GoFundMe page reads.
To donate, search, “Lucas Gravitt Memorial Fund” on www.gofundme.com.
After funeral expenses, extra funds will be donated to the American Association of Teachers of German and the Georgetown College band program, the page says.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.