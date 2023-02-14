While there seems to be some disagreement over the scale of Kentucky’s teacher shortage issues, Scott County Schools is offering a financial incentive to 2025 graduates to enter the teacher field.
Gov. Andy Beshear and other education officials say there are 11,000 teaching vacancies in the state. Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown told those attending the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast Saturday the governor was exaggerating the numbers, which were closer to 1,700.
Either way, Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker is not waiting on an answer.
“In today’s world, staffing shortages exist in virtually all sectors and the field of public education is no different. There is no silver bullet solution to these staffing shortages. It is going to take a lot of different solutions to make an impact. These different solutions will vary in complexity and expense. We have been called to action by our community to help with the workforce needs for their sectors, but we cannot ignore the fact that public education has workforce needs as well,” Parker said in a memo delivered Friday to teachers within the school system. “Scott County Schools does not plan to sit idly by and expect the rest of the world to solve all of our problems for us. We have to be a part of the solution. As such, I am excited to announce a creative idea that I believe has great potential.”
Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, Scott County high school students will have the opportunity to participate in an expanded Teaching & Learning Pathway, which will provide a foundation for students entering the education field, Parker said.
“To attract the best and brightest here at home, we are offering an incentive,” he said. “Starting with the 2025 graduating classes of SCHS, GCHS, and PHC, any SCS student that completes the Teaching & Learning Pathway and then comes back to SCS as a full-time certified teacher would be eligible for a $10,000 stipend each of their first four years teaching in our district. This is a maximum incentive of $40,000.
“We currently average five-to-six SCS graduates returning to be SCS teachers per year, so we do not expect the program to cap out, but we want to be prepared for that possibility. It would be a great problem to have if this incentive is wildly successful and we have a multitude of qualified applicants to fill our yearly openings. If this is the case, we plan to cap the incentive to a max of 25 individuals per cohort. Each cohort would transition through four years of the program.”
If the program is successful, it may be expensive.
“If we were to reach the cap of 25 students per year, this incentive would cost a million dollars,” Parker said. “However, this money would not start to be distributed for six years so it will not take any money away from anything we try to do for our district now. We hope the announcement of this large investment will encourage potential teachers to continue their education with the goal of returning to SCS to work, secure in the knowledge that the incentive will be there when they do.”
Support from current teachers and staff will be important for the program’s success, Parker said.
“This is something I want our current employees to support,” said the superintendent. “I need your help encouraging students to pursue a career in education. We all know that changes over time have made our jobs increasingly difficult. Unfortunately, fewer and fewer students give education a second thought. Even if a student completes the Teaching & Learning Pathway and does not come back to work for us, it is still great for the profession and it still offers additional opportunities for high school students to explore career options.
Finally, I will be the first to acknowledge that the makeup of our faculty and staff does not mirror that of our students. The student makeup of Scott County Schools is around 24 percent minority. Our employee makeup is not even close. This incentive will be available to all students but my plea to minority students would be to help make SCS faculty and staff better represent our student makeup. On opening day, I talked about taking thoughtful, calculated risks to try something new for our students. This is an effort to do just that in a way that supports SCS students and our profession. I am simply trying to model what I have asked of each of you.”
Currently, Scott County has six certified teacher openings and 16 teachers who are emergency certified, Parker said.