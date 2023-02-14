While there seems to be some disagreement over the scale of Kentucky’s teacher shortage issues, Scott County Schools is offering a financial incentive to 2025 graduates to enter the teacher field.

Gov. Andy Beshear and other education officials say there are 11,000 teaching vacancies in the state. Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown told those attending the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast Saturday the governor was exaggerating the numbers, which were closer to 1,700.

