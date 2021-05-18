Scott County Schools will host its graduation parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, for graduates from all three high schools.
Graduates from Scott County High School, Great Crossing High School and Phoenix Horizon Community will participate in the parade. A similar event was held to celebrate 2020 high school graduates due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in formal graduation ceremonies being postponed until the end of July.
The parade will begin at Betsy Way onto McClelland Circle bypass toward Long Lick Pike. It will then pass by both Anne Mason Elementary School and Royal Spring Middle School. The route will continue around the McClelland Circle bypass before completing at the intersection of Frankfort Road.
Phoenix Horizon Community will begin the parade, followed by Scott County High School and ending with Great Crossing High School. Participation in the graduation parade is entirely voluntary for all students.
The parade will take place on the inner loop of the bypass, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Spectators are asked to park as far over as possible from the shoulder with their four-way flashers on and to keep all items and persons out of the travel lanes. Parking lots at Royal Spring Middle School and Anne Mason Elementary School will also be available for spectators.
The sheriff’s office is also warning against stopping vehicles on the parade and throwing items from windows of vehicles. Travelers should expect rolling road closures along the parade route. All vehicles must stay in the far right lane to allow emergency vehicles to utilize the left or passing lane.
The parade is being held prior to the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
Phoenix Horizon Community’s graduation ceremony is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the Scott County High School gymnasium. Scott County High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Birds Nest Stadium. Great Crossing High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Birds Nest Stadium.
If weather does not permit for the Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School graduation ceremonies, they will take place in their home gymnasiums.
Phoenix Horizon will have approximately 40 graduates, Scott County High School will have approximately 260 graduates and Great Crossing High School will have approximately 340 graduates.
For more information, visit https://www.scott.kyschools.us.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.