Known as one of the first cyber detectives around when he helped determine the identity of Tent Girl in 1998, Todd Matthews is looking to keep her story alive by searching for a local artist to sing “The Tent Girl,” marking 52 years since her body was first discovered.
The song, written by Mark Houser, details the story of Tent Girl from the time when her body was found in 1963 until her identification 30 years later. Matthews said Americanaville provided a type of festival venue, where different songwriters would perform each Thursday throughout the season.
“There was a local songwriter named Mark Houser, and he quizzed me about the story of Tent Girl several times. And he says, I wrote a song about the Tent Girl. I wrote a folk song about her.”
Matthews said Houser invited him to attend the performance at Americanaville, where he played the song for an audience for the first time. Matthews said after hearing the song at Americanaville, a festival held in Livingston, Tenn., he knew an artist in Kentucky could strengthen the story even more.
“I mean, she's an urban legend. And now she's a folk song, too, and it's just a shame it's not something that Kentucky can hear. I’d love for a Kentucky musician to actually sing that song and bring it to life. I'd love to hear somebody from that state or that area sing that song. I’m hoping it'll be part of Kentucky's history, too, because it is,” he said.
Matthews said his hope is for someone to step forward in the area and record a cover of the song originally written by Houser. He added he would be able to help anyone interested in doing so connect with the appropriate sources.
A video was also recently created by Killer Bites and shared to the video creator’s Facebook page, which Matthews said has already gotten over 250,000 views.
“I cannot believe that, that is phenomenal. It's going to be on YouTube, but it's shared on their Facebook,” he said. “It’s overwhelming. So, the interest in her story has never declined. I was 17 when I first heard that name Tent Girl, and 52 years later I'm still talking about her today.”
Those interested in potentially recording the song can reach Matthews at 931-397-3893.
“The Tent Girl” by Mark Houser
She was found in the spring of ‘68
A tent enclosed her body
But nobody knew her name
They searched for missing persons
In those isolated hills
Just one more death that no one could explain
The blue moon of Kentucky
Cries out late at night
For the sons and the daughters
Who have fallen out of sight
Just one more tragedy, in this big old world
The Local folks just called her the Tent Girl
A factory worker from down in Tennessee
Heard the tragic news
And just couldn’t let it be
In Nineteen-eighty- seven
He arrived upon the scene
All he wanted was to give that girl a name
In 1998, some 30 years had passed
When he found the clue he searched so hard to find
Todd Matthews found the Tent Girl’s family down in Arkansas
And solved a mystery from another place and time
Barbara Ann Hackman was the Tent Girl