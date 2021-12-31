A second person has died from a Dec. 22 accident on I-75.
Emma Keyser, 21, passed away Dec. 29 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. She was a passenger in the vehicle driven by her mother Debra Keyser, who died at the scene. Keyser was a special education teacher at Wellington Elementary in Lexington. Emma was a preschool teacher’s assistant at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Beaumont.
The Keysers were traveling southbound when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Keyser’s body were transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
The 7 p.m. accident involved two vehicles, and occurred at the southbound 122 mile marker on I-75, said Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Keyser was pronounced dead at the scene, Hart said.
Donald Duhamell was driving the second vehicle and eyewitnesses said his truck struck the Keyser vehicle, according to the police citation. Duhamell told officers he was driving in the slow lane when another vehicle came over on him.
Deputies observed Duhammell with bloodshot eyes and body tremors, according to the report. A balance test was given on site of the accident and he refused a blood draw at Georgetown Community Hospital.
Deputies advised Duhamell if he had anything illegal on him, it would be considered a felony. Duhamell showed deputies a black bag in which “a plastic baggie with green and brown leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with fetanyl and a plastic baggie with a crystal rock-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. The amount of these substances were not consistent with personal use and would be consistent with trafficking…” states the citation.
Duhamell was arrested and charged with four violations including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substances, first degree, (unspecified drug) and possession of marijuana.
Duhamell has not been charged with anything associated with the traffic accident, said Sheriff Tony Hampton.
“That remains under investigation,” said the sheriff.
The Scott County Sheriff/Georgetown Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating. Sgt. Devon Brinegar is the lead investigator.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Keyser family with expenses.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.