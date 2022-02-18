A woman who followed former Georgetown College president William Jones from Kansas to Kentucky has filed a civil lawsuit against Jones and the college charging sexual harassment and retaliation. She is the second woman to accuse Jones of sexual harassment, and in the lawsuit she claims to be the one who told Georgetown College officials of an incident in Indianapolis in which a college employee says she was sexually assaulted by Jones.
The News-Graphic does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes unless the victim asks to be identified, or takes actions that would make their identity known. A civil lawsuit only provides one side of an incident.
Jones was fired by Georgetown College in November hours after formal sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations were made, according to a timeline in the lawsuit and statements released by the college at the time of the firing.
“The college cannot comment on matters in litigation,” said Georgetown College President Rosemary Allen. “Actions of individuals do not reflect upon institutions.”
In the lawsuit filed this week, a woman said she had an ongoing but unwanted sexual relationship with Jones that started in Kansas. She met Jones in 2016 when she was director of a child development program that served Bethany College employees. Jones was president of Bethany College and eventually created a position for her which included a significant raise, as well as a job for her husband at the college, states the lawsuit.
After she and her husband accepted the positions at Bethany College, “Jones subjected (her) to unwelcome sexual harassment in the form of sexual advances and requests for sexual favors, to which (she) felt compelled to and did submit to,” states the lawsuit. The sexual relationship began “on or about Jan. 1, 2019,” and Jones advanced her career by naming her Bethany College’s Alumni Director, states the suit. The position required overnight school-related trips on which Jones continued to make sexual advances and demands, she states in the lawsuit.
Jones was hired by Georgetown College in 2019, and created a position at the college for her “which included a significant increase in pay and benefits.” She “reluctantly” accepted the position at Georgetown College with the understanding she would be expected to continue to give into Jones’ “unwelcome sexual demands,” states the suit. Jones impressed upon her that her career was dependent upon him, she states in the lawsuit.
While president at Georgetown College, Jones scheduled overnight trips “continuing to make unwelcome sexual demands,” she said. At times she attempted to persuade Jones to take his wife on the trips, but Jones insisted she accompany him, the suit states. In July 2020, her husband separated from her and the couple eventually divorced.
Around May 2021, Jones became obsessed with the woman and started suggesting he would leave his wife for her, the lawsuit states. She states in the suit that she did not want a relationship with Jones, encouraged him to stay with his wife and family and told him that she would no longer “give into his sexual demands.”
After the rejection, Jones’ obsession with the woman increased and he frequently touched her in a “sexually intimate manner,” and eventually without her knowledge made a key to her home, states the lawsuit.
In June 2021, she started dating someone, which increased Jones’ obsession and he became “uncontrollably jealous,” states the lawsuit. On one occasion, an intoxicated Jones “aggressively” confronted her while she was on a date. He continued to try and sabotage her relationship and around October 2021, Jones offered to promote her to a position within the college that, “...would require her to be available to him 24/7, and leave no time for personal relationships,” states the lawsuit.
On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Jones attempted to force her to attend an event in Indianapolis, but she was excused because her minor son had an event she had to attend, she states in the lawsuit. Because she was unavailable to attend, a female colleague (identified as Jane Doe) was sent in her place and that individual later alleged Jones sexually assaulted her on the trip, states the lawsuit.
Later that week, Jones became “enraged” when he learned that she was planning to attend several homecoming events with her date, states the lawsuit, and refused to attend at least one event. At the homecoming game Jones confronted her in public and “threatened” her employment, she said in the lawsuit.
Jane Doe witnessed the confrontation and asked to meet with the woman, states the lawsuit. The two met for coffee and Jane Doe shared what had happened in Indianapolis and the woman offered ways to cope with what had happened and provided support, she states in the suit. Jane Doe did not indicate she was going to make a formal complaint against Jones or that she wanted to, states the lawsuit.
On Oct. 29, 2021, Jones met with her, professed his love for her and said she would not have a job without him, states the lawsuit
On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, she filed a formal complaint with Georgetown College of the sexual harassment against her and also reported what Jane Doe had told her, states the suit. Later that day, Jones was removed as president of Georgetown College and three days later she was interviewed by an attorney hired by Georgetown College to investigate the claims of harassment against Jones, she states in the lawsuit.
She is receiving therapy and is suffering from severe emotional distress and mental anxiety as a result of Jones “aggressively harassing and stalking” her after she “expressly informed him that she would not continue the sexual relationship,” states the lawsuit.
She was fired by Georgetown College on Dec. 16, 2021, states the suit.
The lawsuit summarizes, ‘Plaintiff’s submission to Jones’s unwelcome sexual advances was an express or implied condition of receiving job benefits from defendants, including her initial employment, her continued employment, job assignments, and any promotions or increased pay/benefits,” states the lawsuit. “Georgetown (College) knew or reasonably should have known that Jones was abusing his authority and/or subjecting (her) to unlawful sexual harassment and failed to take prompt and appropriate corrective action.”
The lawsuit includes claims of retaliation up to and including the woman’s termination from Georgetown College.
She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages with respect to statutory and tort claims in an amount being just: for an award of reasonable costs and attorneys’ fees and any and all other equitable and legal relief to which she is entitled, states the lawsuit.
She is seeking a jury trial in Scott County.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.