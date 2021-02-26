SADIEVILLE — Security cameras for city hall and police department were approved by the Sadieville City Commission at Monday night’s meeting.
The approved security system consists of 16 cameras at both locations for a combined total of $13,344.34. The city hall system is $6,813.68 and the Sadieville Police Department system is $6,530.66.
The cameras will be installed by Integrated Security Solutions (ISS) and replacing the current Arlo cameras at both locations. All video will be stored in-house, making it easier to access.
Commissioner Debra Stamper mentioned that Veteran’s Park could also use some security cameras, as the bathrooms continue to get vandalized. However, IT and administrative assistant Brandon Blair said the cameras installed at the police department would mainly cover outdoor areas, which includes the bathrooms and pavilion at Veteran’s Park.
Mayor Robert Wagoner suggested potentially tabling the installation, but ultimately a motion to approve the security cameras was unanimously approved.
“My understanding is all that needs to happen is to get them ordered, get them in and get them scheduled to install,” Wagoner said.
The city commission also approved two grant applications to move forward with the project to install a splash pad at Veteran’s Park, along with a walking trail, gazebo and launch pad by the creek.
One is a 50-50 matching grant through the 2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund for a maximum of $50,000. This means that the City of Sadieville would need to match what is approved by the fund.
The other is an 80-20 matching grant through the 2021 Recreational Trails Program for a maximum of $84,000. This means that Sadieville would need to match 20 percent of the maximum amount.
Stamper added that the gazebo may be donated and the launch pad would be for canoes and kayaks in the creek. Stamper and Wagoner have an upcoming meeting with Will Henderson of Bluegrass Area Development District (BG ADD) and Lori Sanders with Georgetown-Scott County Tourism to discuss the project and funding opportunities further.
Wagoner said it would be possible for another organization to step in and cover Sadieville’s portion of the grant.
“We have been in contact with, for instance, Kentucky America, and they’re interested in assisting us,” he said. “It would apply to (our) portion.”
Along with the grant application approval, the city commission also unanimously approved a radical rotator carousel, or merry-go-round, for Veteran’s Park. Stamper said the installation will cost $2,800 and the carousel itself would be $2,600.
All the recent updates being made to the park are to reflect it’s increase in popularity within the community over the last several months, Wagoner said.
Other topics discussed at the Sadieville City Commission meeting include:
— Dr. M. Shane Gainey of Harrison County will be serving as medical director for the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) coming to city hall and the police department
— The Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be occupying the basement of City Hall as of March 1.
— Approved to purchase a dog waste system for $300 for the Main Street Park, which includes a “pick up after your pet” sign and dog waste baggies.
— Approved $200 purchase of tools from Lowe’s for handyman after the tools recently disappeared.
— Approved $150 replacement vacuum cleaner in city hall
— Approved a resolution of Sadieville setting forth the maintenance of city roads, that include Main Street, Vine Street, Roberts Lane, Church Street, Angle Avenue, Johnson Alley, Gano Avenue, College Street, Cunningham Street, Burgess Heights, Mulberry Lane, Railroad Lane, Davis Lane, Edgewater Drive, Eagle Bend Drive and Rockingham Drive.
