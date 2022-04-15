The Scott County Public Library and the University of Kentucky Extension Office have partnered to offer a free “seed library.”
Renee Corrigan, part of the UK Master Gardener program, put the seed library together after seeing similar programs in neighboring counties.
Sixteen varieties of herb, flower, and vegetable seeds have been available at the information desk at the library since March. Most of the varieties offered should be new gardener “friendly,” she said.
“We just want to promote gardening,” said Corrigan. “I think [the seed library] gets it out there to people that maybe wouldn’t be stopping by the UK Extension Office or are new to gardening.”
Soil testing kits that will tell you whether or not you need any additives like fertilizer for your garden are also available at no cost.
The program could be available until June because the weather has not been conductive to planting so far this year, especially for the hot summer vegetables, she said.
To check out the seed library, stop by the Scott County Public Library during normal business hours. For more information about the Scott County Cooperative Extension Office visit http://scott.ca.uky.edu.
