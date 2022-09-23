nes

Northern Elementary School students explain what makes them feel anxious.

 Photo Submitted

At Northern Elementary, we focus on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) with our students. SEL provides the foundation for safe and positive learning and enhances a student’s ability to be successful.  Whether it is in the classroom, specials, or small group, we know that teaching SEL will benefit student performance in the classroom. 

SEL focuses on self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making. Research shows that SEL not only improves achievement in the classroom, but it also increases prosocial behaviors, improves student attitudes toward school, and reduces depression and stress among students. 

