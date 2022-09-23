At Northern Elementary, we focus on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) with our students. SEL provides the foundation for safe and positive learning and enhances a student’s ability to be successful. Whether it is in the classroom, specials, or small group, we know that teaching SEL will benefit student performance in the classroom.
SEL focuses on self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making. Research shows that SEL not only improves achievement in the classroom, but it also increases prosocial behaviors, improves student attitudes toward school, and reduces depression and stress among students.
What that looks like in the classroom can vary from short direct lessons on specific coping strategies or emotions or quick culture building conversational activities. The purpose of these activities is to promote student awareness about their feelings and emotions and how to regulate them. These lessons also build connections between students and their peers to help teach positive relationship building skills.
When students feel like they need a break from the classroom, they are able to complete structured sensory break activities. They also are able to utilize the sensory paths that we have in the hallways at our school. We realize how important SEL is for students and we are excited to see all the great things Northern has in its future.