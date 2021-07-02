Sen. Rand Paul stopped by Country Boys Brewery on Wednesday morning to primarily discuss economic challenges coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a tour of Country Boys Brewery and speaking to some of the employees at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Paul gave a speech and answered a handful of questions from the media. Also in attendance were Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, Sen. Damon Thayer and Rep. Phillip Pratt.
Paul started by saying his focus is primarily on the state’s post-COVID economy.
“My main concern right now, and we hear it some from the workers here and the owners here, is the rising prices within the supply chain,” Paul said. “I’m worried about generalized inflation. I’m also concerned about finding employees and that a lot of businesses around Kentucky are saying they’re having trouble. The government is paying people more not to work than people are paid to work.”
However, Paul said he doesn’t believe the backlog of supplies was caused by COVID-19, but rather by printing too much money.
“I think it’s a general rise in the prices from printing up money,” he said. “By printing up more money, you devalue the currency that exists. Those of us who remember the 1970s remember the government printed up so much money and passed it out and we had inflation, but as a consequence, it’s an insidious tax.
“This is the insidious nature of inflation. It seems free when you get it, but then after you get it there are consequences of free. The payment comes through the tax of inflation. I think that’s what we’re facing now. The question is is it going to be a little bit or a lot of inflation? The other question is have we borrowed so much in a short period of time that we could seriously damage the currency?”
Paul went on to reference Venezuela’s devalued currency and said something similar could happen here.
“People do need to be alarmed,” he said. “We just spent $2 trillion extra this year, talking about another trillion, and then Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have said we got to have a $4-5 trillion bill in addition to that or we’re not giving you the $1 trillion bill. This could be a $5-6 trillion debt in one year, so we should be alarmed.”
Mayor Prather said he found the discussion with Paul beneficial.
“We’re delighted to have Sen. Paul in Georgetown today (Wednesday), just to visit,” Prather said. “For him to listen to us and us have these kind of conversations is very helpful on a local level. Small businesses finding employees is a problem for every business we have in Scott County.”
Paul was then questioned on his thoughts about Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement last week that the first 15,000 Kentuckians who qualify and return to work by July 30 will receive a one-time incentive of $1,500. Beshear said the incentive was being paid for by $22.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
“It’s sort of a nonsensical thing to do — on the one hand continue paying people not to work and on the other hand paying people to work,” Paul said. “You could simply remove the disincentive to work and that would be an incentive to work, but Gov. Beshear has this confused economic nonsense basically that he’s going to continue to pay you not to work and pay you to work at the same time.”
The benefits currently available to unemployed Kentuckians are out of hand, Paul said.
“Two people unemployed with two kids in Kentucky can net over $75,000 a year, maybe even $100,000 a year if you take advantage of all the different credits that are available,” he said. “That is too much for non-work. You’ll never get people. If your entry level’s $100,000 and you’d be getting benefits, you’d be crazy to go and take a job for $35,000 if you can get $100,000 in benefits. So we have to get back to normal.”
Paul then commented on the possibility of running a campaign against Democrat Charles Booker, who announced his intention to run in the 2022 Senate race on Thursday. In 2020, Booker lost in the primary in a close call against Amy McGrath, who then went on to lose the November election to incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell.
“I just don’t think it’s going to be very popular to defund the police, to run on a platform of defunding the police,” Paul said. “What we’re seeing is an uptick in violence and crime in Louisville and different places, and the crime is particularly prevalent in the poor areas of Louisville. I think we need to fund the police…fully fund the police.
“I also think that when we’re talking about building roads and bridges, that it’s irresponsible to say ‘oh were going to pay reparations for slavery and we’re going to call that infrastructure. So, I think those kinds of concepts and ideas are so far outside the mainstream that I just don’t know who in Kentucky would support something like that.”
The final topic was that of the 9-0 Supreme Court vote last week which affirms payments to student athletes within the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for their name, image and likeness. The association argued that the payments were a threat to amateurism and that barring them did not violate the antitrust laws, according to the New York Times.
“I hate the idea of Congress getting involved in college sports,” Paul said. “I just hate it. I know it’s a difficult situation because states are passing certain laws and universities are. Part of the answer would be letting NCAA actually make the rules, but now we’ve got the Supreme Court saying it’s an antitrust violation for them to have rules. But by doing that, you destroy the NCAA, and then what happens is it’s going to devolve into some kind of government entity when really I hate the idea of government being involved in football and basketball and all the different sports. The government has enough contentious things and enough things that they screw up without getting into college sports and screwing that up.”
Georgetown was the first of several stops made by Paul on Wednesday. He also visited Operation Care in Shelbyville, and he spoke to Kentuckians in New Castle and LaGrange. On Tuesday, Paul spoke at a Rotary Club meeting in Greensburg, participated in a roundtable discussion on addiction at Isaiah House in Willisburg and spoke to Kentuckians in Lebanon.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.