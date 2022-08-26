check_thayer_pratt

Senator Damon Thayer and Representative Phillip Pratt present a $5 million ceremonial check to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services on August 23. Pictured from left: Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, Georgetown council members Mark Showalter, Connie Tackett, Tammy Lusby Mitchell, Willow Hambrick, Mayor Tom Prather council member Greg Hampton, State Sen. Damon Thayer, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services General Manager Chase Azevedo, council member Todd Stone, State Rep. Phillip Pratt, GMWSS board chairman Les Jarvis and council member Karen Tingle-Sames.

 News-Graphic Photo by Mike Scogin

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, presented a $5 million ceremonial check to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) Tuesday morning representing investments made by the Kentucky General Assembly. The funding will support a project identified in the GMWSS five-year Capital Improvements Program.

Thayer and Pratt championed including these funds in the General Assembly’s 2022 biennial budget. Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager, expressed excitement for the legislature’s commitment to improving and broadening water services for GMWSS customers.

