Senator Damon Thayer presents a ceremonial check to the AMEN House Board of Directors on August 16.

 News-Graphic Photo By Brett Smith

 FRANKFORT — Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer presented a $500,000 ceremonial check to the AMEN House in Georgetown Tuesday to represent investments made by the Kentucky General Assembly. The mission of the AMEN House is to end hunger in Scott County.

Thayer strongly advocated for the funding to be included in this year’s state budget, enacted in the 2022 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Michelle Carlisle, the executive director of the AMEN House, expressed gratitude for the legislature’s support of the organization’s mission.

