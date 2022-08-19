FRANKFORT — Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer presented a $500,000 ceremonial check to the AMEN House in Georgetown Tuesday to represent investments made by the Kentucky General Assembly. The mission of the AMEN House is to end hunger in Scott County.
Thayer strongly advocated for the funding to be included in this year’s state budget, enacted in the 2022 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Michelle Carlisle, the executive director of the AMEN House, expressed gratitude for the legislature’s support of the organization’s mission.
“The AMEN House is so thankful for the continued support of Senator Thayer,” Carlisle said. “We are currently helping around 4,000 food insecure individuals each year. This funding will make our goal of opening an operational warehouse for our feeding program possible.”
According to the organization’s website, the AMEN House envisions a hunger-free Scott County where food rescue is second nature to every grocery, restaurant, farmer and gardener; where local businesses, churches, organizations and families fight hunger by sharing their resources through food or cash donations. As the AMEN House works to provide the most basic need for food, it is listening to the families and connecting them to other in-house programs and community partners.
The organization partners with others with a similar mission and vision, such as Feeding America, a non-profit organization that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies. AMEN House also works with Feeding America member organization God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky in partnership with more than 475 food pantries and meal programs.
The AMEN House is entrusted with the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program, which helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing emergency food assistance at no cost.
The AMEN House’s focus may be food security, but the organization’s clothing ministry provides clothing and household items to members and offers senior commodities, personal care items to qualifying applicants and financial assistance. To learn more about the services offered, please visit amenhouse.org/programs.