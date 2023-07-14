In a few short weeks, Ida Lindner will celebrate a rare milestone: her 102nd birthday. Lindner, a resident at Ashton Grove, describes herself in one word: short.
“Well, I’m short. I’m petite,” she said, laughing, a bright red beret on her head.
Lindner never considered living as long as she has, and it “sounds funny” to her when she says that she is celebrating more than a century of life, she explained.
“I’ve had a good life,” Lindner said. “I’ve been happy and mouthy, vivacious and peppy.”
Lindner was born in southern Indiana, where her father was a minister and farmer, and throughout her childhood, the love between her parents was evident, she explained.
“My parents … my dad would always come in and put his arms around mama and just hold her, you know, like that,” she said. “They were just cute and never did they say cross words to another. I’m sure they had disagreements, but it was done in such a sweet, quiet way that we didn’t know there was anything wrong. They kept us happy.”
She recalled a memory about her father from during the Great Depression. Lindner, alongside her sister, approached their father about a penny to purchase their mother a candy bar for her birthday, she said. Money was tight, but he tossed the penny from the hayloft of their family barn, where he had been working, she explained.
“He reached in his pocket, threw down a penny and a chicken got it,” Lindner said with a laugh. “We followed that chicken for days for it to dump out that penny. We never did find it.”
Her childhood was a “good time,” she said.
“My parents were so happy — it’s partly why I’m happy,” Lindner said. “They would wake up in the morning, of course, back then, they had wood stoves and coal stoves for heat and cooking. Dad would always get up and start the fire, get the stove warmed up and he and mom would stay out in the kitchen and sing. When we woke up, they were always singing church songs together. They were just happy.”
Throughout her life, she went on to live in Missouri, Florida, and then, landed in Kentucky, Lindner explained.
“So I came out of Florida to come here,” she said. “Can you imagine doing that? What’s the matter with me, leaving Florida for Kentucky?”
During that time, she married and lost her husband of 47 years and remained a widow for 17 more. She married again, and eight years later was left a widow once more, she said. Her now-husband, Mel, was a family friend and, having both lost their spouses just days apart, they came to serve as each other’s support, Lindner said.
“Mel and his family, and my husband and I, we were friends … our kids grew up together,” Lindner explained. “Mel called me, and I knew his wife was sick, and he called me one Sunday morning about 10 o’clock and he said, ‘I just wanted to tell you that Marianne passed away Thursday.’.. And I said, ‘Mel, I just got home from the hospital, my husband just died last night.’ There they both died, at the same time, and I said, ‘Now, when we get funerals over with, one of us will call the other one and we’ll just be our own support group.’ So, he’s supported me ever since.”
Mel’s family lived in Kentucky, and upon seeing their ages, insisted the couple relocate in the state, she said.
During her nearly 102 years, Lindner also witnessed the passing of her parents. Her father died as a result of a car accident and experienced a diabetic coma in the week leading up to his death, she said. Like him, her mother also suffered with diabetes as well as leukemia.
“It was rough through that time, seeing, mostly watching mama suffer so much because she was sick, too. She had leukemia … and diabetes, and dad had diabetes but he didn’t eat right. If he wanted a piece of cake, he ate a piece of cake,” Lindner said, “So evidently he went into a diabetic coma, probably because they had the car wreck and … he was unconscious a week before he passed and during that time, every once a while, he apparently saw that it was happening and because he would throw out his arm … and say ‘Oh look out, look out!’ like he was trying to hold mama back. That’s why we thought that maybe he had gone into a coma and came back out or something, we don’t know.”
However, throughout these struggles, Lindner leaned on her faith and credits it for her lengthy life, she said.
‘“The Lord … he gets all the glory as far as I’m concerned for my health, my age, my attitude, and everything.”
For young people, Lindner advises that they do much the same, she said.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding,” she said, quoting scripture. “They need the Lord. They just need the Lord, and of course a lot of them don’t want to hear that. A lot of them don’t want to go to church. You don’t have to be on the floor religious, you know, on your knees all the time, and you don’t have to be praying all the time, but you can be thinking thoughts along that way. Keep your eyes on the Lord, that’s the way.”