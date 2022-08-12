Funeral arrangements have been made for one good Samaritan in Scott County, who went out of his way to ensure others’ safety on Champion Way. 

Jacob Charles, 28, was fatally struck by a car Monday. Charles had pulled over and parked his truck on the shoulder after noticing multiple pieces of debris in the roadway between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive, police said. He was clearing the material from the pavement with a broom he had retrieved from his truck when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police reports. 

