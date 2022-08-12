Funeral arrangements have been made for one good Samaritan in Scott County, who went out of his way to ensure others’ safety on Champion Way.
Jacob Charles, 28, was fatally struck by a car Monday. Charles had pulled over and parked his truck on the shoulder after noticing multiple pieces of debris in the roadway between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive, police said. He was clearing the material from the pavement with a broom he had retrieved from his truck when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police reports.
Georgetown Police Department officers responded to the call at approximately 6:36 p.m., when the road was closed as investigators and first responders arrived on the scene.
Charles sustained serious physical injuries as a result of the crash, said GPD Detective Mitch Lair. He was transported from the scene to Georgetown Community Hospital, where Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton later pronounced him dead.
Teresa Lynn Elam, 50, has been charged with driving without a license, and driving while under the influence in the incident, said GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
Charles’ funeral arrangements have been set by the family through Johnson Funeral Home for visitation to begin at 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Saturday. Services will be held at Victory Life Church, conducted by Pastor Gary Toney, with burial service to follow.
According to his obituary, Charles was the son of Marcia Boyd and David Charles. He was a lifelong resident of Georgetown, having graduated from Scott County High School. Charles’ obituary states he enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting knives and guns and he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Charles worked at Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown. He was recently engaged to Cheyenne Combs, an English teacher at Georgetown Middle School.
The collision remains under Lair’s investigation, police said.