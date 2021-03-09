HCA Gems sent four squads to the Atlanta competition in February for a two-day competition All four teams ended the tournament with zero deductions.
The Wicked Emeralds and Major League Brilliance claimed the national titles, while Crystal Reign and Desert Rose finished fifth and sixth respectively. In total, about 2,000 teams completed for the national titles at the competition.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competitors had to wear masks at all times unless they were on the competition floor.
The Scott County team members of Major League Brilliance were Lindley Sevits, Jayln Brooks, Madison Lairson, Chloe Fitzpatrick, Chloe Patton, Tatum Roberts, AnnMarie Lyons, Katlyn Fitzpatrick and Jersey Hamilton. Other members of the team include Sydney Furnish, McKinley Fain, Cece Boland, Meredith Vaughn and Jaime Lynn Timmins.
The Scott County team members of Wicked Emeralds were Chloe Fitzpatrick, Chloe Patton, Jersey Hamilton, Jojo Lunsford, Mia Goetz, Avery Sutton, Emma Tackett, Amanda Carr, Ryleigh Hargis, Bella Zande, Lyndsay Bennett, Ellie Showalter, Hollyn Penn, McKenzie Hutchison, Karli Robinson, Corbin Wright, Leighton Scroggins, Leah Larkin, Whitney Walters and Jasie Kirby. Other members of the team include Jaime Lynn Timmins, Reece Shirley, Cece Boland, Meredith Vaughn, Sara Schreiber, Jordy Wright, Lexy Wright and Paige Currans.
