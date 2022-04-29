The engineering errors that shut down construction of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service’s $49.8 million Waste Water Plant One are going to be costly to everyone, including utility customers.
On Monday, the Georgetown City Council approved a change order of $14.3 million for the plant pushing the anticipated cost of the plant to $64.2 million. Just as big a jolt is the shutdown will likely push the plant’s beneficial occupancy date from December 2023 to December 2024 or possibly later to mid-2025, at a time when Georgetown’s sewer capability is nearing full capacity. Judy Construction, the plant’s contractor, will submit a revised construction schedule within a month, but GMWSS anticipates the request will be 12-to-18 months to completion.
Eventually, the cost of all this will be passed onto utility customers in a rate increase. The city owns GMWSS. WW Plant One is located on the Elkhorn Creek, behind Cardome.
The plant’s original plans included some significant design deficiencies which forced GMWSS to halt construction last fall after almost six months of work. The plant contained multiple structural elements and was described as state-of-the art, but the engineering errors affected 11 structures, some of which had been built.
“These are completely new structures,” GMWSS general manager Chase Azevedo told the council. “Many of these walls and structures have more than doubled. These structural elements have been redesigned with increased concrete thickness and reinforced steel size and spacing.
“The redesigns result in increased complexity of construction, meaning more time, labor and equipment is required for the contractor.”
The rebar used in some structures have increased from a size that two men could handle to a size that now requires heavy equipment, he said. The increased cost for the 11 structures, alone is $10.4 million, Azevedo said. In addition, some $2.65 million is attributed to price escalations due to inflation and materials that could not be purchased during the work stoppage and $1.2 million due to the work suspension.
The city hired Wiss, Janney, Elstner & Associates (WJE), a national forensic engineering firm, to oversee and work with GRW Engineering to redesign those 11 structures. The cost for WJE is at $257,000.
“The good news is we now have a clear path to renew expansion of the waste water plant,” said Mayor Tom Prather, who added he believed the December 2024 occupancy date was well within reach.
Azevedo warned the council that there were other financial impacts that are still unknown, including potential legal fees as the city seeks to recoup some of the loss from the engineering firm, GRW Engineers. Attorneys for GMWSS and GRW Engineers, Inc. are in negotiations, and Prather said he was hopeful an agreement can be reached. The deficiencies were discovered Sept. 2, 2021, so GMWSS has until Sept. 2 to file suit, if necessary, due to the statute of limitations.
“We really do not know what these costs will be, but they will be significant,” he said.
Groundbreaking for the sewer plant was held April 17, 2021, and at the time it was hailed as the largest capital project in Georgetown history. A state-of-the art sewer plant being built just as growth and development was catching up to GMWSS’s sewer capacity.
“I want to be clear, we will run out of sewer capacity before this plant is completed,” Prather said at the 2021 ground breaking ceremony. “We will run completely out of capacity at this plant.”
Since then, the city has started expanding Waste Water Plant Two, located on Cherry Blossom Way near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, but officials are uncertain if the increased capacity will be enough. Last week, the Scott County Board of Education signaled the start of construction on a new Scott County High School and athletic complex is near, which will further challenge the city’s sewer capacity if it is completed before WW Plant One is finished. The SCHS project is projected to take two years.
When completed, the new plant is expected to double the average daily sewage capacity from 4.5 million gallons daily to 9 million gallons, and increase the peak daily flow capacity — during the wet season — from 13.5 million gallons to 36 million gallons per day, Azevedo said during ground-breaking ceremonies.
