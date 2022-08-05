Editor’s Note: The following story contains graphic details of sexual assault. The article is being published in hopes it may help others in similar circumstances and to inform the general public how sexual predators operate.
Tucked away and forgotten in a filing cabinet, one man’s story of family sexual trauma that happened over 30 years ago was recently shared in court, resulting in some sense of resolve.
Gary N. Sexton, 65, was indicted on sodomy charges in 2014 in connection with a series of alleged sexual assaults on two boys that began more than 30 years ago. Though the charges today had been amended to five counts sexual misconduct and two counts first-degree unlawful imprisonment due to a lack of physical evidence since the alleged sexual acts were committed, Sexton admitted on record the facts listed in the indictment were true during his sentencing in circuit court on July 1.
The 2014 indictment listed five counts of first-degree sodomy on a victim under 12 and two counts of second-degree sodomy. Sexton was accused of allegedly engaging in deviant sexual intercourse three times with a boy who was under 12 during a period between 1985 and 1990, and twice with a different boy under 12 more than once on or about Nov. 28, 1991, according to the indictment. It also alleged that Sexton had deviant sex with the first boy, who was then over 12 but less than 14, on or about Nov. 28, 1991.
The victim told investigators at the time that both oral and anal sexual acts were involved, adding he recalled eight other incidents that occurred between 1985 and 1991, according to the warrant.
After admitting on record that the allegations were factual during his sentencing on July 1, Sexton was sentenced to five years in prison, agreeing to serve at least one year, and register as a sex offender for life, according to court documents. Sexton was also instructed to “complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program and abide by all treatment and recommendations,” the document states.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson said the case was somewhat ignored for nearly five years until it resurfaced after she took office.
“The time for the charge is not at all a reflection of the horror of what took place. It has more to do with us getting the survivor what he needed, which was an acknowledgment that what he alleged was true,” Muse-Johnson said.
Steven Rader, one of Sexton’s victims, stepped forward with the support of Muse-Johnson to be interviewed by the News-Graphic, during which he shared the testimony he gave at Sexton’s sentencing. Rader gave permission for his name to be released in hopes of raising awareness for other victims living with trauma caused by family sexual abuse.
“This isn’t just about one night. This is about the years of grooming, manipulation, and abuse Gary subjected myself and the rest of us kids to. This is about training me that adults will be nice, friendly, demanding of their trust, yet destroy a life for their perverted pleasure,” he said in his testimony. “I cannot even begin to add up all the money and hours of my life I have put into therapy because of the sexual abuse Gary put me through that night.
“Currently, I still see a therapist bi-weekly to work on triggers, deceptive brain messages, depression, anxiety, and PTSD. There is no way to figure out how much income I lost over my life because of the lack of self confidence and self worth I had because a grown man took advantage of me as a kid. Every aspect of my life, every aspect of all our lives.”
Rader’s testimony recounted a night when Sexton had “numbed” him with alcohol in order to sexually abuse him as a child.
“Gary started by giving me my first drink of alcohol. He knew exactly what he was going to do. Gary used what seemed like a friendly game to lure another boy into his abusive world… So he could get away with giving oral sex to a nine-year-old boy. So he could convince a nine-year-old boy to give him oral sex. So he could get away with sticking his penis inside me when I was only nine years old. So he could get away with convincing us this was ‘normal’ and a ‘secret,’” Rader said.
While the physical pain has faded away, Rader said the emotional distress Sexton has caused him remains his reality today just as it was 30 years ago.
“The pain of believing I was different, I was broken, damaged, something no one wanted unless it was to sexually please them. Those are pains that cannot be measured. They are deep emotional scars that never go away, and they are all because of Gary Sexton,” he said. “All of us kids have felt broken and damaged because of him but no more. It is Gary Sexton who is broken, damaged, dysfunctional, not fit to be part of society. He is a predator. He admits that all allegations [my cousin] and myself made are true. Gary Sexton doesn’t even deny it. He was so quick to admit what he did just to keep himself out of a long jail term.”
Rader said it was clear to him Sexton knew what he was doing to the children in the family. He added although other family members didn’t have the courage to face Sexton in court to give their own testimony, he wanted to advocate for each of them by standing firm and telling his own story despite the trauma involved.
“For Gary, it was pleasure. For us, it was the first day of a life of hell, pain and fear,” he said. “He is a sick and demented excuse of a human being. He knew what he was doing, he had a plan, and he manipulated an entire family into not seeing it.”
Rader said hearing Sexton admit to sexually abusing him and his cousin, with others suffering from trauma in his wake, was the confirmation he needed to know that his trauma and story were valid. He added although Sexton’s sentence could have been longer, he is satisfied with the results because it brings some sense of closure to his family, as well as awareness to the community that sexual abuse can happen even inside families.
Muse-Johnson commended Rader for the strength and courage he displayed in coming forward to share his story and give others the validity they needed to step forward with their own.
“If you imagine, for a moment, the bravery of an adult, you have your career, your life, and you decide I am going to disclose something horrific that happened to me 30 years ago. I don’t have any physical proof. I don’t have a lot of ways to prove this, but I’m worth fighting for and this is important. People need to know what this monster is capable of, and so I’m going to put myself under scrutiny. I’m going to share the most intimate, painful moments of my life where I was violated beyond anything I can begin to express, but I’m going to do that, not out of vengeance, but out of a genuine desire to help keep other people safe,” Muse-Johnson said.
She added the sexual trauma Sexton caused has shaped Rader’s journey in life, and although it doesn’t define him, it has placed an unnecessary shadow on a child that could have remembered those years as some of the best of his life. More than 30 years later, Muse-Johnson expressed thankfulness in being able to advocate for Rader and his family, even after Rader’s story had been seemingly lost in time.
“When I took office in 2019, when we first made contact, Rob Johnson found the case. We had no list of victims. We didn’t know what cases were in these filing cabinets, and we have an office full of them,” she said. “Rob found this one and started reaching out with the help of law enforcement to find the family members, the survivors. We found a group here, and they led us to [Rader], who lives out of state, several states away. I wanted this case because it had sat for five years.”
Muse-Johnson reflected on the years it took for Rader’s story to be heard. Rader added it is his hope that his “truth” will light the path for other victims to have the courage to face their own trauma and work to resolve it.
“This experience has been beyond rewarding and such a milestone in my life. If I could ask for anything to come out of this, I hope someone realizes it is not them who is damaged. They have strength to be heard. They are believed,” he said.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.