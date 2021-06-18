The City of Stamping Ground Commission held the first reading for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget at its Tuesday night meeting.
A full breakdown of the budget, set to run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will not be made available until after the second reading. The second reading will take place at a special-called meeting on June 22 at 6 p.m.
Mayor Keith Murphy said if anyone has disagreements or questions regarding the budget, those can be expressed during the second reading.
In addition to the budget reading, the commission voted to allocate $1,000 to the Fourth of July events set to take place on July 2 and July 4. A full schedule of events will be released at a later date, but festivities will include live music, food and the Fourth of July parade.
Streets Commissioner Dale Perry told the commission he is glad the city is trying to do an event since the parade is usually the only event for the Fourth of July.
“One of the reasons I’m glad we’re trying to do an event like this is we usually get a pretty good turnout for the Fourth of July parade,” Perry said.
Murphy also announced the city received a Class 4 ISO rating following an analysis of building codes adopted by Stamping Ground. The Class 4 ranking applies to both commercial industrial buildings and one-to-two family residential buildings. Murphy said the ranking is good news for the community.
“A year or two ago, we were within a frog hair of a 3, used to be a 6, so that’s good news,” Murphy said.
Other actions items included the following:
— Accepted quote 8120 for $25,864 and quote 8121 for $4,000 by Tom Chesnut Excavation and Construction, LLC to fix the Stamping Ground Fire Department driveway.
— Approved purchase of 35 t-shirts for $310 from Elizabeth Tees and Crafts.
— Approved purchase of grand marshall t-shirts.
— Discussed overhauling the City of Stamping Ground website to create a more current and professional website.
