academic team

Stamping Ground Academic Team received bid for this years Governor’s Cup National Championship held in Chicago from June 2-4. Pictured from left to right: (Back row) Coach Natasha Stephen, fourth grader Oliver Kettering, fourth grader Logan Morris, Fifth Grader Maggie Deel and fourth grader Eli Coleman; Front Row: Colton Vanguilder and fifth grader Micah Konny. Not pictured: Abby Coleman.

 News-Graphic Photo by Spencer Mahon

The Stamping Ground Elementary Academic Team finished their regular season at the Governor’s Cup regional competition over the weekend. The Quick recall team finished the regular season undefeated.

Upon winning the regional championship for Quick Recall, the Stamping Ground Elementary Academic Team received a bid for the Governor’s Cup National Championship, which will be held from June 2 to 4 in Chicago, Illinois. The team could travel for the event.

Tags

Recommended for you