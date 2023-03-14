The Stamping Ground Elementary Academic Team finished their regular season at the Governor’s Cup regional competition over the weekend. The Quick recall team finished the regular season undefeated.
Upon winning the regional championship for Quick Recall, the Stamping Ground Elementary Academic Team received a bid for the Governor’s Cup National Championship, which will be held from June 2 to 4 in Chicago, Illinois. The team could travel for the event.
This is the first time a team from Stamping Ground has had an undefeated season, and also marks the first time a team has received a bid to Nationals coach Natasha Stephen told the News Graphic.
“During that last match, I called a timeout and looked at them and said, ‘we did not come this far, we are going to push through this, and we are going to win,’” Stephen said.
It has not sunk in yet, said Stephen, who coached her first undefeated team in her 10 years of coaching.
On top of the undefeated season, they received the sportsmanship award Stephen said.
The Academic Team started with competitions in November and practiced anywhere from two to four times a week for an hour after school.
The team put in work for the academic team outside of practice, fifth grader Micah Konny who placed second individually in science said. His teammate Abby Coleman won the Science category.
“I feel very good (about winning),” fourth grader Oliver Kettering said. “It was a big turnaround because last year we weren’t that great,” he said.
“We tried, we succeeded and anyone can do it with studying,” said fifth grader Maggie Deel about the season.
The team hopes to have more undefeated teams follow in their footsteps in the future.