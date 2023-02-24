STAMPING GROUND - The Stamping Ground Elementary Academic team is getting ready for regional competition of the Governor’s Cup.
STAMPING GROUND - The Stamping Ground Elementary Academic team is getting ready for regional competition of the Governor’s Cup.
In the district competition, the team finished second and was quick recall champions.
“I am proud of their effort and attitude at the Governor’s Cup,” said Principal Meagan Willhite.
“The Academic Team has done a wonderful job working together and being coachable. Mrs. Natasha Stephen, their coach, has put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to help them be successful,” Willhite went on to say.
Next up for the team is the regional competition February 27 for written composition and future problem solvers, then again on March fourth for the content testing and quick recall.
Last year in the regional event, the team finished