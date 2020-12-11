Tracie Hoffman has been coordinating the Share the Joy program for 12 years. When the opportunity arose to take that role here in Scott County she knew she wanted to be a part of the program.
“I want all kids to have Christmas,” Hoffman said.
Share the Joy is a program that provides children, teenagers and senior citizens with Christmas gifts for the holiday season.
Right now, Share the Joy is serving 630 families, Hoffman said.
Applications for Share the Joy are on the AMEN House and Scott County Schools websites.
This year has been different for Share the Joy, Hoffman said. There are around the same numbers as years prior, but a lot of new people are reaching out to sponsor children or families, she said.
“People want to help people and they want to give back,” Hoffman said. “We have a very giving community.”
To become a sponsor visit the link on the Chamber of Commerce website or reach out to Hoffman at tracie0308@gmail.com. There will be a verifying process, and sponsors will then be in touch with families for delivery, she said.
“Once I give you a family to sponsor, they are yours,” Hoffman said.
As long as there are kids who need Christmas, Hoffman is looking for sponsors, she said.
“I could never do it all without the help of the family resource centers and all of the sponsors that participate every year,” Hoffman said.
For two local baseball and softball clubs, Share the Joy is a way they want to give back to the community, said Gaylord VanGuilder II of Bluegrass Ambush.
Bluegrass Ambush and Georgetown Baseball and Softball Club have come together to sponsor more than 20 families.
Teaming up with Share the Joy is a win-win, said Brad Wands of Georgetown Baseball and Softball Club. Opportunities like this give players a chance to gain life-skills, he said.
The clubs missions align with wanting to help players develop character on and off the field, said VanGuilder II.
“Share the Joy is a great way to live out that mission directly in the community which has supported us in so many ways,” he said. “We’re very grateful for Jeni Jackson, Jessica Grant, Joelle VanGuilder and Melissa Adkins who have coordinated with all involved to ensure these families are taken care of this Christmas.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.