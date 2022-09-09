garden spot
Dividing perennial plants regularly promotes better plant health, more colorful blooms, and more manageable gardens. It’s a great way to add plants to a garden or share favorite plants with friends. Mark your calendars now for an opportunity for sharing and obtaining new plants, coming up on Sept. 10 at the Scott County Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Swap. Read on for more information. 

 

