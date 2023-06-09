It was brief — about two minutes — but Steven Sheangshang made a second appearance in a Scott County courtroom Tuesday facing multiple charges including murder of a police officer.
Like his previous appearance Sheangshang appeared via Zoom seated in a wheelchair. He is being held in the Fayette County jail.
Sheangshang, 45, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and the judge ruled enough evidence existed to send the case to a Scott County grand jury.
Sheangshang has been charged in Scott County with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking and deposition of an automobile.
Sheangshang was arraigned on similar charges in Fayette County, and that case will go to a grand jury, there as well.
Sheangshang is accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley, a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, about 4:48 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Exit 127 on I-75. Conley leaves behind a wife and two small children.
Sheangshang fled and is accused of taking a van from a Georgetown couple and later shooting a Lexington man and taking his vehicle. Sheangshang was captured in Lexington a short time later.
Cases against Sheangshang are piling up. According to WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Sheangshang is under investigation in West Chester, Ohio, for burglarizing garages. Fort Mitchell police reportedly have video of a man pulling into a driveway, exiting from the car, entering the garage and leaving with a power generator.
“The West Chester Police Department honors the courage and sacrifice of Scott County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department Deputy Caleb Conley,” the township posted on its Facebook page. “Deputy Conley’s service and impact were felt in communities like ours well beyond the boundaries of Scott County. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters.”
Sheangshang has an extensive criminal record including convictions for kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to 20 years in prison before he was paroled. He was released from jail in February of this year after serving nearly 14 years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, as well as charges from Ohio. WCPO reports Sheangshang was indicted in 1998 on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.
Monica Hardin, described as Sheangshang’s girlfriend, is in jail in Kentucky on charges from Ohio. She is accused of stealing a car with Sheangshang and selling it three days before the shooting. Her attorney said she is cooperating with investigators who have said they believe she was with Sheangshang when Conley was shot.