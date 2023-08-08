Steven Sheangshang entered a not guilty plea Friday to multiple Scott County charges including murder of a police officer.
The hearing took about 10 minutes, most of which was spent with attorneys gathered around Judge Katie Gabhart’s bench and outside earshot of the audience.
Like his previous appearance Sheangshang appeared via Zoom seated in a wheelchair. He is being held in the Fayette County jail.
During Friday’s hearing Sheangshang answered only the Scott County charges. He is scheduled for a hearing later this month in Fayette County on similiar charges.
Sheangshang has been charged in Scott County with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking and deposition of an automobile.
Sheangshang faces similar charges in Fayette County.
In both counties, Sheangshang was indicted by a grand jury. The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General is prosecuting the case, here, at the request of Judge Jeremy Mattox.
Sheangshang is accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley, a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, about 4:48 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Exit 127 on I-75. Conley leaves behind a wife and two small children.
Sheangshang fled and is accused of taking a van from a Georgetown couple and later shooting a Lexington man and taking his vehicle. Sheangshang was captured in Lexington a short time later.
The cases against Sheangshang are piling up. According to WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Sheangshang is under investigation in West Chester, Ohio, for burglarizing garages. Fort Mitchell police reportedly have video of a man pulling into a driveway, exiting from the car, entering the garage and leaving with a power generator.
“The West Chester Police Department honors the courage and sacrifice of Scott County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department Deputy Caleb Conley,” the township posted on its Facebook page. “Deputy Conley’s service and impact were felt in communities like ours well beyond the boundaries of Scott County. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters.”
Sheangshang has an extensive criminal record including convictions for kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to 20 years in prison before he was paroled. He was released from jail in February of this year after serving nearly 14 years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties, out of Kentucky, as well as charges from Ohio. WCPO reports Sheangshang was indicted in 1998 on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.
Monica Hardin, described as Sheangshang’s girlfriend, is in jail in Kentucky on charges from Ohio. She is accused of stealing a car with Sheangshang and selling it three days before the shooting. Her attorney said she is cooperating with investigators who have said they believe she was with Sheangshang when Conley was shot.