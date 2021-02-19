Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series about Shepherd’s House — an intensive outpatient program treating former inmates for the disease of addiction, which opened its doors on Sept. 1 in Scott County.
A week ago, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and fiscal court magistrates gave their praises after hearing an update from a newly-opened intensive outpatient program (IOP). But the team at Shepherd’s House (SH), a nonprofit that treats former inmates with addiction disease, gave credit to the community for its buy-in and support of the mission.
And all agreed that with the number of local overdose and suicide rates increasing dramatically over last year, the mission is becoming even more important.
SH has been operating in Scott County since Sept. 1, operating a program that’s fully-funded by the fiscal court.
“This has been a longtime coming, to be in the same room with you guys,” Roger Fox with SH told the court last Friday during a work session. Most on the court were masked-up and all were seated apart from each other, and chairs were taped off in the audience to socially distance. A few members participated virtually.
As director of community outreach, Fox said he knows that starting a program like this at any time is difficult to do, but starting in the middle of a pandemic when courts are shut down was a challenge.
“It’s been a learning experience,” Fox said, who worked to open the location in Boyle County. SH also has a residential treatment and IOP in Lexington, and an IOP opening in Jessamine County. It operates state substance abuse programs in the Boyle, Fayette and Grant counties’ jails.
Fox said as the program was up and running in Scott County, they wanted to compare it to Boyle. Scott County Fiscal Court awarded the contract to SH over another treatment program to set up shop in Georgetown, which Covington said was partly due to a visit to the Boyle program.
But Fox said they soon learned this was a different town.
“One of the things we encountered, that we didn’t expect, is for everyone to be employed,” he said about local clients. They receive referrals for inmates, who get a sentence reduction while learning employment and coping skills, participating in group and counseling sessions. They must do this while showing steady employment and passing drug screenings, both scheduled and random.
Fox said they were basing expectations on what they see in Boyle — about 95% of their clients don’t have jobs since they’re newly released from jail. Most of their programs go on during the day.
But here, 90% of the people who come in are already employed, he said. And 100% of the grads have remained employed, one of SH’s big goals.
“This community has done a great job of creating jobs for the people in our program,” Fox said, and that transportation is no issue for many due to the bus running right by their front door. “Come out during the day, you’ll say it doesn’t look like there’s a ton going on at the Shepherd’s House. But drive by at 5 in the evening, and you will see activity.”
In the last six months, SH has had 38 clients referred to its program. They average about 14 clients a month, and will cap at 25. Right now, there are 19 clients participating.
“In the first six months, we’ve had seven graduates of the program,” Fox said, which he considers a testament to what Hayden Willoughby, office manager, and Counselor Zenada Greer do. Fox is split between the Boyle, Jessamine and Scott offices.
The Scott location has delivered 198 program hours since it opened, he said, and held 50 mutual aid or self-help groups. It’s provided 15 treatment referrals for others outside the program.
“That’s just for people showing up at our front door, saying ‘can you help me get into treatment.’ Hayden and Zenada can make those calls for them.”
SH has a partnership with WEDCO, the district health department, and has resources on hand for their syringe exchange program. They work with Voices of Hope out of Lexington, and have been talking with Breaking the Cycle, a local nonprofit recovery group that helps with access to treatment, transportation and housing.
They plan to connect with the hospital in order to develop a relationship to serve as a stand-by for those going to the ER for an overdose. Fox said, “Folks show up there all the time, say they don’t know what to do … If they have a resource to call like Hayden, he can come and be with that individual and say ‘are you ready to go to treatment today.’ He can make that call and make it happen within 24 hours.”
Building a network of providers to offer immediate resources is a huge part of the mission, Fox said, and lends to long-term rehabilitation.
But Willoughby told the court that while recovery communities are growing, “that means addiction is growing, too. Since opening the doors, we’ve dealt with a lot of addiction — broken, lost and confused.”
Willoughby said SH has become more than a treatment program for some. He said many of the graduates return to participate in groups or take in a speaker. Just recently, 25 former and current clients, along with some community members, showed up for an event.
“There were about five former clients, and they could’ve been anywhere they wanted that night. But they chose to come … they’ve found a home here,” Willoughby said.
Covington said the critical part of helping people is “that relationship piece,” and that the foundation is being set by SH, with the right team in place. “And that’s critical to build on.”
Covington read some stats brought in by Magistrate Rick Hostetler, obtained from the Emergency Management Agency. They show that 125 patients worked on by EMS in 2020 were overdosing, and 157 doses of Narcan were administered, a drug treatment that reverses an OD.
“From what Rick has gathered, there were 33 overdose deaths. If you add in the additional data from the coroner’s office, gets to 41,” Covington said.
These numbers are dramatic jumps from 2019, when there were 79 patients treated by EMS for overdoses, 101 Narcan doses given and only 10 deaths.
Covington said he realizes there’s a “variety of factors involved, with COVID, people being quarantined and depression — all those different aspects.”
“COVID has been a crazy event, and it’s not even over with yet,” Magistrate Hostetler said. “As the judge said, there’s a lot of factors in play here. But those are shocking numbers, to be honest, in my viewpoint.”
Suicide deaths have also increased. Emergency Management showed two each year for ’16 and ’17; five each for ’18 and ’19; and nine in 2020.
Covington said he is thankful to the court for their support of the program, “and I appreciate the court’s empathy. It’s going to help our community.”
Fox said that “as far as a community goes, coming here and being on the ground, you all are much more advanced than some of the communities we work in already,” and said in addition to public transportation, there’s also no major issues with housing, something a lot of areas find difficulty with.
Chris Chaffin, SH’s chief operating officer, told the court they want to have an official grand opening, sometime “on the other side of COVID — maybe September, but we want to do that at some point and have the community visit.”
Coming up: A Shepherd’s House client talks about what he gets out of the program, and staff share their personal stories that led them to the job.
Bobbie Curd can be reached at bjcurd@gmail.com.