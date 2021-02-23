Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series about Shepherd’s House — an intensive outpatient program treating former inmates for the disease of addiction, which opened its doors on Sept. 1 in Scott County.
Late on a sunny Friday morning, Preston Cooper gets dropped off at Shepherd’s House (SH) on Slone Drive. The intensive outpatient program runs at a slower pace in the day, the staff says, because of a “great problem” to have — almost all of its participants are currently employed, so groups are held in the evenings.
But due to Cooper’s situation, he’s not able to work right now. He joined the program a couple of months ago after going to jail for alcohol intoxication, something he’s been battling for years. When asked what he gets out of going to SH, he says “it’s saving me.”
SH is a county-funded program taking referrals for clients who are in jail and have addiction disease. They get a sentence reduction for completing it, which requires steps like committing to group and one-on-one counseling, passing ongoing drug screens and finding stable employment.
It’s all intended to give individuals the tools and support system they need to stop the cycle, and learn how to maintain long-term sobriety.
Counselor Zenada Green asks Cooper if a family member drove him. He says yes and shrugs, a little frustrated over no longer having a driver’s license.
“It’s really a blessing that you have someone willing to do that for you,” she tells him, nodding with a huge smile. Many don’t have that kind of support in their life, she says. Cooper smiles back.
He’s 28 years old and has been drinking for about seven years. “Past couple of years, been more. I started hitting bottom pretty hard,” he says, and that alcoholism for him developed as a way of dealing with life’s circumstances.
Cooper grew up in foster care and spent 13 years bouncing around to 30 different homes. “And I got out and chased the dream for 10 years. That went down the toilet, and family wasn’t what I expected it to be. Life kicked me while I was down.”
He recently had the first in a series of brain surgeries he must undergo. Cooper suffers from temporal lobe epilepsy and a type of sclerosis there’s no cure for.
“I’m doing fair after surgery,” he says, and takes off his worn camo hat, flashing his healing incisions and a proud grin. But he’s been going through some depression, and has a couple more surgeries to get through.
Cooper struggles the most with not being able to work, and not having a license. “Waiting on disability … relying on others for transportation …”
He says attending group at SH is “kind of saving me right now,” because he’s not supposed to drink due to his medical conditions.
“Just knowing that I’ve got moral support, I guess. Being able to get things off my chest, to see the people who have been through similar things, seeing everybody here trying to patch their lives up together.”
“They give me hope — somebody who really wants to change their life. They go through a lot,” Greer says, something she can relate to.
Cooper doesn’t have a set appointment, but makes his way back to Greer’s desk to chat, and she tells him how much the tulips mean to her. The tall, red and yellow flowers sit on the corner of her desk, a condolence gesture from clients after her relative was recently shot and killed in another city. Greer got out of that lifestyle more than three decades ago, but not everyone who was in her circle did; she had to make her own path. Now, she’s got her TCADS — a temporary clinical alcohol and drug counselor’s license, until she gets her hours in.
Greer already had an extensive background in rehabilitation, both professionally and personally. She worked with an IOP in Lexington, then for the substance abuse program inside the Fayette County Detention Center. But before all that, she was an addict.
“March 1, I’ll have 33 years sober — I went cold turkey. I never went to a treatment center, but I did go to prison.”
Greer’s charges weren’t directly drug-related, but she says without a doubt, she would’ve never gone to jail if she hadn’t started using.
“We are very much the same,” Greer says about her clients. Even though sober for decades, she still deals with past issues.
“I can walk out the door and choose to use drugs, or choose to participate in criminal activity. So what we really have is ‘now.’”
Greer attempts to help clients gain freedom to live in today. “Sometimes you get so discouraged when you did so many bad things in your life. You think that defines who you are,” she says, and that she works to advocate for them. “So I’ll speak up. That’s something I’ve never been able to do for myself in the past.”
Greer is petite, almost hidden behind her desk if it wasn’t for her huge smile and positive demeanor. “I haven’t always been this, what I am today. I had to learn how to be nice.”
After 13 ½ years clean, she realized what she really needed was to learn how to live in the present. She ended up in Narcotics Anonymous, “the best thing that ever happened to me.” Being around others who understood her struggles because they’ve been there was priceless, and it’s something she wants to pass on to her clients.
“I do share my personal stories with them …” Greer says, even though she’s more comfortable being in the background. “I’m really not an ‘out front’ person … It takes people like Hayden (Willoughby) and Roger (Fox) who can really put themselves out there in the community to get things done. I like staying back here and holding the fort down.”
But, when she’s with her clients, “I get in that circle, and I become this talkative person and my passion really comes out.”
“Oh, she’s a beast,” Fox later says about Greer’s skills. She relates to clients and they relate to her, and they respect her.
She’s recently kicked off a new support group called Life on Life’s Terms, which has drawn participation from outside the program, as well.
Greer says she sees herself continuing to implement new groups and working with SH clients for some time to come. Like many of the clients, she’s found a home there — she loves the community and the support it offers.
“Being able to give somebody hope, that they can have a new way to live is my passion. Being able to find a place where I can do that is just beautiful.”
Coming up: Shepherd’s House office manager Hayden Willoughby, as well as Jailer Derran Broyles, talk about the revolving door of addiction and incarceration.
BOBBIE CURD can be reached at bjcurd@gmail.com.