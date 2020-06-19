DANVILLE — Scott County Fiscal Court has agreed to sign a contract with Shepherd’s House to provide an intensive outpatient program (IOP) for those battling the disease of addiction.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington says he and the court are “really excited for our community. It’s a tool that we want to intentionally use here to help folks who are struggling.”
The Scott County Detention Center is an 86-bed jail. “Before COVID-19, we were running 130, 140, even higher …” Covington said about the inmate population. “It’s a safety issue for our staff, for inmates — so we’re looking at tools you can put into the community to benefit your judicial system.”
Shepherd’s House is a private, non-profit treatment program, with a residential location and IOP in Lexington, and an IOP located in Danville (Boyle County).
Although two programs were vying for the Scott County contract, Shepherd’s House won them over, Covington says, for several different reasons.
“We went to Boyle County and visited, and Judge-Executive (Howard) Hunt’s recommendation (of Shepherd’s House) had a lot to do with me and how I voted. They have such a good reputation and program that will make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives,” he says.
Covington says all too often, those who battle addiction become involved with the court system. “They were incarcerated, got out and still had the same problem.” He says hopefully, the program will give program participants some tools to make better choices, through counseling and job training, for instance, in order to better navigate through their lives.
Shepherd’s House also operates state substance abuse programs, or SAPs, in the Boyle and Fayette county detention centers, as well as in Grant’s jail.
Everyone will be dealing with budget-crunching issues, especially after the health pandemic, which Covington says takes some creativity in dealing with.
Aside from what he says the court discovered about the program’s effectiveness, another factor which made them sign with Shepherd’s House was conversations he’s had with Grant County Judge-Executive Chuck Dills.
Covington said since Shepherd’s House already runs a SAP program in the Grant jail, it has a dedicated space for it, which includes a surplus number of beds.
Shepherd’s House manages the SAP programs inside the jails in Fayette, Grant and Boyle counties.
“In the future, (Dills) said inmates in the Scott County jail who qualify for the SAP — we can consider allowing them to be transferred to go through the program in the Grant jail …” Covington says, who may then return to Scott County to get treatment from the IOP afterward.
“The No. 1 priority is helping citizens who deal with this. It’s a win-win; we’ll help, and hopefully they won’t end up back in jail, and hopefully relieve some pressure on our facility in the population,” he says.
Roger Fox, director of outreach for Shepherd’s House, says when communities begin investing in “our men and women who are incarcerated, their lives are changed,” something he knows about on a personal level.
After being arrested for a drug-related offense, Fox was given 10 years of probation, which he violated because he couldn’t stay clean. He entered into treatment while in prison through a SAP, then got out in May of 2015 — but he had nowhere to go. He’d burned all his bridges due to addiction.
But Shepherd’s House in Lexington took him in. He says it took 20 months of work, including SAP in prison and the residential program, for him to get clean. And he’s forever thankful for those who gave him a second chance.
Now, he’s able to help his daughter with homework. He gets to see his son. He tells clients often, “look, it can be done. I did it. Look where I am.”
Fox says Shepherd’s House wants to see the same success stories in Scott County. “We know it’s a special place. To have elected officials there who are bold enough to say, ‘hey, incarceration isn’t the answer, let’s try this program,’ is amazing. We can’t wait to get there and build relationships and change lives.”
Fox will be overseeing the program in Scott County, which he says will take the whole community’s buy-in for it to work, just as what’s happened in Boyle with many partnerships.
“This is the community’s program … We need everybody to be involved. Sure, we’re running it, but we need churches and community members to be involved, the mentoring aspect of it. It’s an investment in people.”
Those involved in the program are often taken out to do community-oriented programs, which has been set up due help from other community members and agencies, Fox says.
Judge-Executive Covington says Scott County’s overdose numbers have increased over the last few months. “Addiction is a problem we have to face, head-on. I really hope this program will help individuals who are battling it transition back to a product life and lifestyle, having jobs, not having to fight that daily battle, giving them the tools they need.
“I’m excited, and have really appreciated the fiscal court’s support and effort going in to look into the program, and then supporting it.”
Shepherd’s House will be located in an office on Marketplace Circle, which Fox says is roomy, allowing a lot of space for group meetings and peer sessions.
“This is a community program, we will have partners, mental health treatment, the jobs program, a GED program, our counselor and case manager will have offices there, plus peer support,” Fox says.
They will also be accepting applications for recovery support peers, an office manager and a licensed clinician, he says.
Fox plans to tentatively begin working in courtrooms in Georgetown as soon as next month, meeting candidates and working out details to get them released into the program. He’s hoping things will be able to kick into full gear by August, but more will be determined soon on the exact timeframe.
To find out more about the program, visit shepherdshouseinc.com.
