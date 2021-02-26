A Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy is currently under review after several social media posts were reported by an employee as being “offensive and unprofessional.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton issued a released stating that an administrative review of this matter and the deputy’s social media activity had begun.
The message from Hampton states that the sheriff’s office has policies in place that govern the actions of employees on social media.
“Employees of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office who utilize social network sites, blogs, twitter or other mediums of electronic communication in their off-deputy time shall maintain an appropriate level of professionalism and appropriate conduct so as not to broadcast in a manner which is detrimental to the mission and function of this agency,” reads the policy.
If the employee is found to have violated the policy, they will be subject to discipline and retraining, said Hampton in the release.
“As sheriff, I take these allegations very seriously and wish to thank those who brought these posts to my staff’s attention to review so that we can take quick action,” Hampton said in the release. “My office strives to always be very transparent with both our greatest moments as well as when we fall short while serving the community both on and off duty.”
The deputy or the content of these social media posts is not being revealed at this time. However, the sheriff’s office did reveal the deputy has 10 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the them since 2019.
Sgt. Eddie Hart said the sheriff’s office will not be providing further comment on this matter until the review has been completed.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.