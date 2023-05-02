Several ordinances and resolutions were read April 27 as a part of the regularly scheduled Scott County Fiscal Court meeting. Resolution 23-13 was read in regards to Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) applying for a State Homeland Security Grant Program.
As a part of the State Homeland Security Grant Program, SCSO is planning to utilize funds in the amount of $425,091 for an infrared camera to be added top the SCSO helicopter.
The camera would be used in search and rescue situations, as well as assisting law enforcement find those who flee, SCSO officials said in the public meeting.
Fiscal Court members Chad Wallace and Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington congratulated the sheriff’s department on their awarding of a grant to hire a DARE officer.
Ordinance 23-04 had its second reading, in regards to general obligation bonds related to proposed capital projects. General obligation bonds are not to exceed $15 million, according to the ordinance.
Once bids come back on the EMS and sheriff office projects, Covington said a detailed plan will be discussed on the exact project amount.
The $13 to $15 million for the sheriff/clerk office project is “just a placeholder,” Covington said.
“My goal, and hope is this is going to take two budget years,” he said. “Our plan all along is, if it was around $15 to $16 million to do both of it—with our half on EMS—is that, could we bond around $8 million. That $15 is just a placeholder.”
The EMS project is looking to be around $5.3 million with fiscal court paying half, Covington said.
“By the time the sheriff’s office and the clerks office—if we could get in there around $13 million, I’d feel real solid,” he said. “But, we don’t know until we know. But, this sets us up to make those decisions. Once the bids come in, then we sit down and put our pencil to paper one more time and make sure we are making good decisions.
Closing out the meeting, Magistrate David Livingston read a proclamation honoring Jackie Ray Covington for “a dedicated lifetime of service to Scott County.” A tree with a monument will be planted in his honor.
In other business:
— Kim Hay and Dan Miller were appointed to Library Board.
— Judge Executive Covington suggested Temple Juett for Parks and Recreation Board appointment.
— Budget hearing regarding proposed use of County Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds
— County Attorney, and Road Department new hires discussed, as well as Fire Department promotions.
— AMB renewal for EMS discussed.
— EMS agreement discussed in regards to Georgetown Community Hospital calling GSCEMS for transports out of hospital.
— New meeting dates discussed. Those are: 11/21/23 at 7 p.m. and 12/28/23 at 9 a.m.
— One proposal was received from Whitaker Bank in regards to naming rights on the farmers market pavilion. The proposal is for 10 years naming rights. It is a “reflection of Whitaker Bank wanting to be a community partner,” Covington said.