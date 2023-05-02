Several ordinances and resolutions were read April 27 as a part of the regularly scheduled Scott County Fiscal Court meeting. Resolution 23-13 was read in regards to Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) applying for a State Homeland Security Grant Program. 

As a part of the State Homeland Security Grant Program, SCSO is planning to utilize funds in  the amount of $425,091 for an infrared camera to be added top the SCSO helicopter. 

