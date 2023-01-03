On December 17, the National Police Association awarded the Scott County Sherriff’s Office a $1,000 grant to assist in the purchase of supplies for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.
The program, led by School Resource Officer (SRO) Dep. Joseph Thomas, has returned to the community after experiencing a decade-long hiatus.
“I actually was sitting in my office and—when I became one of the SROs a couple years ago and we had some behavior issues, some kids making the wrong decisions,” said Thomas. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What else can I do to help these kids make the right decisions, to learn about their choices and drugs?’”
The application for the grant was written by Lt. Joshua Bedson and will be used to purchase supplies, graduation certificates and prizes for the program’s essay contest, he said.
“This (application) was really simple compared to some of them,” said Bedson. “It was honestly just filling out a one sheet that the National Police Association had come up with and asking for funds for something related that the office would need — we just started to DARE program again this year and Deputy Thomas has been teaching as many fifth-grade classrooms he can get to.”
As a child, Thomas experienced the benefits of the DARE program under the leadership of Bobby Townsend. Townsend served as the county’s DARE officer for numerous years before his death in 2020. According to his obituary, Townsend was known to many in the community as “Officer Dare”.
“I remember how that sparked something in me and a lightbulb turned on and the environment I grew up in, I had friends who made poor choices — (who) have now deceased from overdoses and are also in prison, jailed or in prison for their poor choices,” said Thomas.
According to the program’s website, DARE reaches 2.5 million K-12 students in 30 countries yearly. Unlike curriculum in the past, lessons about bullying, peer pressure, decision-making are now included alongside drug and alcohol use prevention, said Thomas.
“It’s not just saying no to drugs like the old-school way, it’s how do you say no. We have resistance strategies, being confident in your speech, being confident in how you resist. There’s so much in this new curriculum that it’s amazing, and I would love to see it go far,” he said.
The school-approved curriculum goes alongside educational guidelines, and the program also requires instructors to be able to convey the lesson’s message to children of all backgrounds and learning styles, said Thomas.
Leading the DARE program is just another way Thomas works to better his community, he said. Thomas received his certification to teach the program for kindergarten to eight grade students and then brought the idea of restarting the program to the school system, who was supportive of the program. Thomas serves as the only DARE instructor in Scott County.
Currently, the ten-week program is taught at the fifth-grade level to students at two elementary schools in the county at a time.
“Fifth grade, you think about the transition to middle school and the things they haven’t already faced, they’re going to be faced with in middle school and soon become high school,” he said.
However, Thomas hopes that the program will eventually be involved all levels of K-12 education. Both Thomas and Benson hope that the program has a long-lasting impact on both students and the community.
“Hopefully, long-term, it will give them the tools to make good decisions,” said Benson. “Deputy Thomas teaches some classes on bullying, gives them tools to battle peer pressure. I’ve gotten to watch him a few times and he interacts with the students, gets them engaged and involved.”
Thomas’ goal is to ultimately reach young children once like himself as well as bring awareness to the consequences of poor decision making. However, to continue, the program is going to require support other than that provided from the school system, he said.
“It’s going to take the community’s support and that’s what my goal is, just to get this out there, hoping to bring awareness to the community about not just drugs, but being a good citizen, making right choices, how do you make the right choices,” said Thomas.