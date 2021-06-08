The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with a shots fired incident at a high school house party on Alexandria Jett.
Last month, Turlough McEntee was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at the homeowner where the party took place. McEntee was arrested alongside a 16-year-old juvenile who received the same charges.
Officials fear McEntee may be trying to flee the area or possibly even the country, said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
“He bonded out of jail, and since then he’s been indicted through circuit court for that same incident, but with attempts to locate him it’s like he fled the area,” Hart said. “His citizenship comes back to the United Kingdom, so we’re just trying to get the public’s help in locating him. He may either be staying somewhere else or be getting ready to try to flee the country.”
At the time of the incident, Hart said a high school party was taking place on the 100 block of Alexandria Jett when eight to 10 people arrived who were not invited. After being asked to leave, McEntee and the 16-year-old juvenile allegedly pulled handguns and pointed them at the homeowner before exiting the home.
A few minutes later, shots were fired outside the home. It was reported that more than 20 rounds had been fired and struck two homes, the house hosting the party and the adjacent home. No injuries were reported.
While McEntee and the 16-year-old juvenile were not charged with firing the shots, Hart said they were not being ruled out as suspects and more charges may be filed following the investigation.
“He was questioned about the incident,” Hart said. “They’re still not ruled out. They are still people of interest because they were seen with firearms prior to the shooting happening, but we’re still waiting for some ballistic information to come back and we never recovered a firearm that night.”
McEntee’s family is still in contact with him, but does not know his whereabouts, Hart said.
“His family is aware that he has charges, and at this point no one has been able to locate him,” Hart said. “They have communication with him, and the fact that he is aware of the charges and not turning himself in lets us know he’s trying to avoid his indictment.”
Anyone found knowingly assisting McEntee may face charges as well, Hart said.
“If we do find out that other people are hindering our ability to find him and are letting him stay with them and those people are aware that he is wanted, those people face additional charges for hindering our apprehension,” he said.
Hart said this incident shows how opportunistic some individuals can be when it comes to bonding out of jail.
“This just unfortunately demonstrates that people can bond out of jail on serious charges, and then when it comes time to face those charges down the road they use that opportunity to not appear,” he said.
The sheriff’s office posted McEntee’s photo and information on Facebook in the hopes of locating him. Hart said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
“Because the offense that he’s wanted for is pointing a firearm at somebody, we have to assume that he is still someone who carries a firearm,” Hart said. “People should not try to approach him. If they see him, they should contact us.”
Anyone who knows McEntee’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or Text-A-Tip to 859-509-0510.
