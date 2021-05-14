The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents against counterfeit Apple products that are being sent from overseas.
U.S. Customs and Border Production along with the Office of Homeland Security intercepted and seized multiple products, including earbuds, being sent from China to Georgetown. They are being sent to the U.S. in boxes labeled for other products in order to bypass U.S. Customs because they are violating copyright and patent infringement laws.
The sale and distribution of counterfeit items is illegal in Kentucky, said Sgt. Eddie Hart. More so, Hart said these electronic items can pose safety risks to buyers.
“You don’t know what kind of testing is being done on these, like charging cords for example, and if they meet the safety standards that we meet in the United States,” Hart said.
A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office even warns that plugs or accessories could lead to fires.
These products are for sale across social media platforms, such as Facebook Marketplace, Hart said. But a giveaway that the items might be fake is the low price point.
“Usually, the price is the first thing that’s going to give it away,” he said. “We all have heard if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. In this case, these are Apple items that we seized along with Homeland Security. These are items that are typically $200, but they’re all over social media being sold for $50-60. That’s got to make people wonder about them.”
Hart added that buying these products also does harms to businesses selling products in a proper way.
“When you support people making knock-off goods, you’re actually hurting legitimate businesses that are going through the proper channels to get their products out there,” Hart said.
If you notice anyone selling a large quantity of counterfeit merchandise, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855.
