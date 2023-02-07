emma

Emma Sherman in Costa Rica.

 Photo Submitted

Emma Sherman, a recent graduate of Scott County High School, and current Morehead State freshman, has continued her FFA (Future Farmers of America) career beyond Scott County. 

“When I started out, I was really just interested in learning more about agriculture, and that led me to ag curriculum in FFA,” Sherman said. “For me, the organization really gifted me a home, I would say, throughout high school. The people I met, whether it be classmates, individuals from around the state, my teachers, they really provided me with a support system.”

