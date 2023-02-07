Emma Sherman, a recent graduate of Scott County High School, and current Morehead State freshman, has continued her FFA (Future Farmers of America) career beyond Scott County.
“When I started out, I was really just interested in learning more about agriculture, and that led me to ag curriculum in FFA,” Sherman said. “For me, the organization really gifted me a home, I would say, throughout high school. The people I met, whether it be classmates, individuals from around the state, my teachers, they really provided me with a support system.”
Through the program, Sherman found a passion for agricultural advocacy, she said.
Kentucky has 20,000 members within FFA in Kentucky, Sherman said. As Kentucky FFA Association Vice President, she serves as a voice for all of Kentucky’s members.
“My teammates and I do a lot of traveling around the state,” she said. “We teach leadership workshops; hold conferences; speak at different ceremonies and events; and really, just advocate for our members.”
Through the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers (ILSSO), a program put on by the national FFA organization, Sherman was able to travel to Costa Rica.
“I accompanied 80 other individuals from FFA state associations around the nation, as well as national FFA staff, to Costa Rica for two weeks,” Sherman said.
Sherman visited different farms and experienced different agricultural industries within Costa Rica while on her trip, she said.
“We learned about their top agricultural commodities, and exports. Some of the largest being: banana production, coffee production, cacao plantations,” Sherman said. “It was really just interesting to see how much their life differs from ours here.
“They have a huge focus on sustainability. Ninety-eight percent of their energy comes from renewable energy sources, including: solar power, hydropower, geothermal energy.”
“Preserving the rainforests is another big part of Costa Rican culture,” she said.
“Just to observe the way in which they incorporate that into their farming was really unique,” Sherman said. “All the farmers that we spoke to mentioned how, rather than focusing on mass production, their goal is to farm in harmony with nature.”
Coming back from Costa Rica, Sherman said it was like a reset on perspective and how to live everyday life.
Being open to change is something Sherman learned in her experiences through FFA.
“You meet all types of different people when you have the opportunity, like my teammates and I do, to travel and speak to chapters all around the state,” she said. “It’s just really been eye-opening to realize that we all have different traditions, and different cultures, and customs within our own towns.
“We may not share the same opinions, or the same hobbies, or likes, or dislikes. But, we are all united in the fact that we love agriculture. We love leadership, and we love connecting with other people. So, my biggest learning point has been realizing that there is more than one right way to do things, and that the way to pursue the biggest growth in yourself, and helping those around you is that you never hit your peak. You always have an area that you can improve upon. You constantly have the opportunity to learn from others.”
Though Sherman didn’t come from an agricultural background, she believes the lessons learned from FFA are important to life.
“I really wanted to serve as an example that it doesn’t matter where you come from. You have a home within FFA,” she said. “That led me to becoming a state officer. It’s real near and dear to my heart. It’s my goal to make everybody in our organization feel welcome, no matter what walk of life they come from. And, as well as represent their opinions, not only through the level of Kentucky FFA, but also national FFA.”
Those interested in FFA learn a myriad of skills within the organization, Sherman said. Speech and leadership development are two key elements to FFA.
“If you’re interested in ag or not, it’s a great place to begin learning about future careers, as well as improve your abilities to communicate with others.”