Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The victim was originally taken to Georgetown Community Hospital and later transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The identity and condition of the victim were not released by police.
“At this point it appears to be an accidental shooting,” said GPD Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan. “But it remains under investigation.”
A group of people were traveling to do some target practice when someone was handling a firearm which discharged and struck another individual in the vehicle, Swanigan said.
The victim was shot with a handgun.
The incident took place about 11 a.m. Sunday on Southgate Drive in Georgetown.
