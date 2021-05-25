Georgetown Police Department is currently investing a shots fired incident on Dudley Avenue that occurred Thursday night.
The shots were fired shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on Dudley Avenue near Rucker Hall on Georgetown College’s campus, said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
GPD officers were working other calls and heard the gunshots while numerous calls to Georgetown Central Dispatch came in from the area. No injuries were reported, but two shell casings were found at the scene. As a result of the shooting, Georgetown College implemented it’s safety plan.
The Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and was assisted by patrol. With the assistance of Georgetown College Campus Safety, officers were able to track down possible victims and witnesses, but no arrests have been made.
“It’s still under investigation right now,” Allgood said. “We’re following up on some leads. If something comes up, we’ll let everyone know.”
Several shots fired incidents have been reported in Georgetown over the last few months, including one on Avondale Avenue at the end of April, which is just three streets over from Dudley Avenue. At this scene, 40 casings were recovered, with several vehicles and one residence reported struck. Two men were arrested on drug-related charges during the investigation of the Avondale shooting, but officials said neither were suspected of committing the shooting at the time. The case remains under investigation.
Another incident occurred in March at Elkhorn Creek Apartments where a round was fired from one apartment into another, striking the kitchen cabinet. Suspect(s) left behind a firearm that was connected with another shooting at an apartment complex in Lexington that left a five-year-old child permanently blind. This incident also remains under investigation.
However in Thursday night’s incident, Allgood said no property or vehicle damage was reported. It is unknown if the matter is connected to these other incidents, Allgood said.
Those with information are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.