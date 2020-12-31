The process of distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Scott County has begun, but it is moving slowly due to a short supply of doses, officials say.
Even so, over 100 first responders received the first dose of vaccines this week from the WEDCO Health District, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director. The distribution for first responders will restart once more vaccines are available and will continue until all full-time emergency personnel — law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters, etc. — have been vaccinated, she said.
Non-hospital health care workers will be the next to receive vaccines following first responders, Miller said. In order to register for the vaccine, non-hospital healthcare workers are asked to visit WEDCO’s website at www.wedcohealth.org, locate the COVID-19 button and register online. WEDCO will make contact and provide a time and place for the vaccination, Miller said. Do not call the WEDCO office as all appointments and registrations will be made through the website, she said. Necessary information will be distributed through the WEDCO website, its Facebook page and through the News-Graphic.
“We are asking people not to call the office about the vaccines, so we can keep those lines open for other health care issues,” Miller said. “Everyone will have a chance to be vaccinated, but how fast we proceed really depends upon the supply of doses.”
Educators and high-risk individuals over the age of 70 will follow before vaccines will be distributed to the general public, as per state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Last week, Georgetown Community Hospital began vaccinating its healthcare employees who are working directly with COVID-19 patients. Hospital officials have said some 110 employees have received vaccines and more vaccines will be given once another supply arrives. The hospital is responsible for obtaining its own vaccines.
WEDCO and Georgetown Community Hospital are using the Moderna vaccine.
The federal government has contracted with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to distribute vaccines to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The vaccines are apparently being handled at the corporate level as local pharmacy employees are unaware or not authorized to speak. Ashton Grove, an assisted living facility, was scheduled by Walgreens to receive its vaccines for staff and residents on Dec. 30. Windsor Gardens, another assisted living facility, is scheduled to receive its first dose Jan. 8 and its second dose at the end of January, 2021. Hometown Manor Assisted Living staff and residents received their first dose Monday.
The pharmacies will be using the Pfizer vaccine. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County continues to increase with 23 new cases Tuesday for a total of 2,692. Hospitalizations — a critical number of according to health experts — increased to 11 since the first of December and by a total of 19 since the first of November when this latest surge really began. These statistics are provided by the WEDCO Health District and can be found on its Facebook page.
