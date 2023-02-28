The investigation into a bullet hole through the glass of an Elkhorn Crossing School door fired during a weekend has yielded some answers, but more questions, said Assistant Georgetown Police Chief Josh Nash.
The incident took place some time Saturday, Feb. 18, but otherwise much of the information passed around on social media has been proved to be inaccurate, leaving the police with even more questions, Nash said.
“Originally, we thought the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday, but we have since established it occurred much earlier than that,” he said. “There was also some information about a car and a group of teenagers on campus at the time, but we found they were around the building long after the incident.
“The school cameras show no vehicle or anyone on the school campus when the incident took place.”
Fragments of a bullet were located inside the school, but there were not enough fragments to determine the caliber, Nash said.
“There are fields around the school, and it could have come from a car passing on 460,” Nash said.
Parents and others are concerned because school officials were not notified of the incident. Superintendent Billy Parker said the school system did not attempt to conceal the incident, but also did not want to cause unnecessary alarm.
“We have been able to confirm that Saturday night just before midnight, Elkhorn Crossing School was vandalized,” said Parker in a prepared statement prior to some findings in the police investigation. “This took place over the weekend when the building was empty and the campus was vacant. There was no unauthorized entry into the building.
“A perimeter sweep of all schools on the campus was conducted to ensure there was no other damage or any other potential safety concerns. It was business as usual Monday and repairs were completed before noon. While vandalism is always unsettling, given the fact that we were able to ensure student safety, there was no interest in creating unnecessary panic and anxiety in a world that already has enough of that to go around. My own child attends ECS and did so on Monday as well.
“We have been working with local law enforcement on the incident and it is still under investigation.”
The incident remains under investigation, Nash said. If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7826.